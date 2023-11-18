The Mexican National Team is against the canvas. The team led by Jaime Lozano fell surprisingly 2-0 against Honduras in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League. If they do not advance to the semifinals, Tri’s place in the 2024 Copa América would be at risk.
If they lose the series against the Catrachos, Mexico would have to play the playoffs, in March 2024, to qualify for the tournament organized by Conmebol, which this year will take place in the United States.
The Mexican National Team obtained a disastrous result during its visit to Tegucigalpa on Friday, November 17.
To qualify for the next phase of the Concacaf tournament and qualify for the Copa América It is necessary for the Aztec team to beat Honduras by three goals and not receive any score, since in this case the Central Americans would advance by a visitor’s goal..
In the event of conceding a goal, Mexico would advance if it achieves a score of 4-1, 5-2 or 6-3. In the event of any aggregate tie, Honduras will advance in the tournament and be among the four semifinalists of the Concacaf Nations League.
