At this moment the first half of the match between Mexico and Ecuador in the Copa America 2024where for now El Tricolor is being eliminated, since despite having four points, due to the goal difference that is at 0, it gives the pass to the Ecuadorians, who have the same units, but with a difference of + 1.
Thanks to all this, the only result that serves the team at the moment is Jaime Lozano To think about the quarterfinals is to beat the South American team, either by the slightest difference, since the number of goals does not matter. The tie simply ruins the Aztec team’s plans, so they would be out just like Jamaicawhich does not add any points, leaving Venezuela and Ecuador as the two classified B Group.
In this first half, Mexico There were not many arrivals that would endanger the goal of Alexander Dominguezalthough in the same way, Julio González He hasn’t had to demand much. In addition, Cesar Monteswho wears the captain’s badge, has to be careful, since he has a preventive card and if he received another one he would leave his teammates with ten.
However, the controversy was not left aside in this match, as there was a handball by the Ecuadorian team, which the referee decided not to mark. In a cross into the area, Santi Gimenez He was fighting against his markers and the ball hit his hand. Felix Torreswithout the Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar went to check the VAR.
