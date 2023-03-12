It is bizarre how many actions an F1 driver has to perform during a race. Checking the tire temperature, adjusting the brake balance, keeping the team informed about how you feel about the tires and so on. And then also steer, accelerate and drink a sip in between. Speaking of which: What does Max Verstappen actually drink during an F1 race?

According to F1 tech expert Sam Collins explains what Max Verstappen drinks during an F1 race: “We know that Max Verstappen likes to have coconut water in his drinking bottle.” Collins saw during a GP that Verstappen’s mechanics refilled his drinking bottle with the special coconut water. Why this specific liquid? The main reason probably won’t be ‘because he likes it’.

An examination of it Central Food Technological Research Institute calls coconut water “nature’s wonder drink.” There are substances such as minerals, sugars, proteins, fats and vitamins in coconut water. Substances that you can use well during top sports. A other research calls coconut water a good sports drink, because it easily replenishes body fluids. So if Verstappen sweats a lot, the coconut water ensures that he doesn’t dehydrate. After the race, Max Verstappen prefers to drink champagne from a large bottle with number 1 on it, we suspect.

Tea during an F1 race

According to Collins, the RB19’s hydration system sits at Max’s feet. Will Buxton says that the hydration system housing can also be located in other places: ‘The bottles used to be, and some drivers still do, a lot further back in the car. Some of them even have it behind the seat in the cabin, just in front of the engine.’ So was Damon Hill in his time.

Hill made good use of that spot. Damon Hill then filled his with tea, because it [de vloeistof in de fles] got so hot, he had a nice cup of tea at the end of the GP. Anything else, a fruit drink or a sports drink, didn’t taste as good when it was hot, but tea did the job,” says Buxton.

No drinking during the race

In the early years of F1, there was no hydration system in the car at all. Just during a pit stop, the drivers simply put a bottle of coke to their mouth and picked up something from the sponsor. For more cooling, one of the mechanics went right past the curb stone standing with a bucket. When the driver passed, the mechanic threw the water over the racer.

Even in 2022 there were F1 cars without a hydration system

Also last year, several F1 cars did not have a hydration system on board. That was because the cars were too heavy. All possibilities to save weight were used. As a result, the warmer GPs, such as the one in France, became even more difficult.

There are also drivers who do not drink at all during the race. Lewis Hamilton, for example, has stated several times that he does not drink during a race. Lando Norris also doesn’t drink while driving, because he can’t keep it down while driving: “It just comes back up.”

Former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson also refrained from drinking. He said in 2018: ‘I haven’t installed a hydration system in my car in two years. It saves about 1.5 kilos so we chose not to use it because of its weight.’