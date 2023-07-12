The names of Ricky Martin and Max Barx They monopolize the attention on social networks, as they would be the new couple, once the Puerto Rican singer ended his six-year marriage with the painter Jwan Yosef.

In the YouTube program ‘Gossip No Like’ they make it known that Max Barz would have been “the third in contention” between the marriage of Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, and at the moment the famous singer has not issued any statement on the subject.

Max Braz It would be the cause of the marriage breakup between Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, and the name of the former goes viral on social networks, as they wonder who he is and what he does.

Max Barz. Instagram photo

In various media it is highlighted that Max Barz is model, also adult film actor and produces exclusive content on platforms such as OnlyFans, and on Instagram he has one hundred thousand followers.

Max Barz. Instagram photo

Various media point out that Ricky Martin and Max Barz They have maintained an open relationship and that the Puerto Rican was unfaithful to her husband Jwan Yosef with Max, both have even followed each other on Instagram for some time.

Ricky Martin. Instagram photo

Why did Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef break up?

Days ago, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef They reported in a statement that they were separating on good terms after six years of marriage and would be in contact for their children, in addition, they would not speak more about the subject.

People magazine, for its part, released a series of documents showing that it was Ricky Martin who filed the divorce petition in the Superior Court of California on July 5. The reason for the separation would have been “Irreconcilable differences.”

