The popular ‘Chato’, Mario Hart He became known on Peruvian television thanks to his participation in reality shows “Combat” and “This is war”, in which he was the captain of the green team and of the combatants. Since he became the father of two children and husband of the model Korina Rivadeneyra, He is also a car driver who earns a living as a businessman and promoter of brands in social networks. In the following note, find out all the details about his professional work.

Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart currently have two young children.

What does Mario Hart do after leaving reality shows?

Outside of show business, in which he appeared for the first time in the reality show called “Magaly racing team” on ATV in 2010, Mario Hart is an industrial engineer graduated from the University of Lima and has been an eight-time champion in the categories of sports car karting, circuit and rally. Within the artistic field, he ventured as a reggaeton singer with his musical hits “I did not go”“Put yourself pretty”, “Willing”, and others.

In addition to these occupations, the former warrior is a businessman who had a driving school with two locations in Lima, a clothing line that sold caps and polo shirts called Mish, and his latest venture was his healthy food restaurant called Poke Boss, which combines the Hawaiian flavors with Peruvian ones.

Currently, the restaurant has three locations (Surco, Miraflores and San Isidro), as well as a subsidiary in Brazil. In his social networks, Mario Hart also promotes various brands of sportswear, cars, bicycles and other products.

Poke Boss is Mario Hart’s restaurant that sells healthy food. Photo: Facebook.

Competed in Nascar

On February 18 of this year, the car driver participated in the circuit Nascar Daytona 2023, made in the United States. “Tremendous event. The most beautiful thing in life is being able to have dreams, set goals, ”Mario wrote on his Instagram account. Given this achievement, he was congratulated by his wife, Korina Rivadeneyra.

Mario Hart participated in the 2023 Nascar Daytona circuit. Photo: Facebook

How did the love between Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneyra come about?

Both were reality boys, they met on the “Combate” program in 2013. However, it took a few years for their love to be born on the television competition “Esto es guerra”. At first, they did not pay much attention to each other, but trips abroad in 2016 with Mario Irivarren, Ivana Yturbe, Patricio Parodi and Sheyla Rojas contributed to their relationship finally being formalized.

Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira celebrated 5 years together. Photo: composition Instagram/Mario Hart/Korina Rivadeneira

During his journey through the beaches of Cancun and his stay in Colombia, the romance gained more visibility. Later, on February 14, 2017, both decided to confirm their relationship during a special “This is war” program.

Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneyra have known each other for 6 years. Photo: Instagram

What song did you compose with Mario Hart and why was it not successful?

The collaboration is called “Dispuesta”, a single by Mario Hart that came to light in 2015, when the car racer ventured into the urban genre of reggaeton. After releasing the song, the media character announced a featuring with Feid, a Colombian singer better known as “Ferxxo”.

The time Feid and Mario Hart collaborated on a song. Photo: EEG

How tall are Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart?

It is not unknown to anyone that the athlete Mario Hart is known in show business as ‘Chato Hart’; however, his height is a little taller than the average for Peruvians. This is how he let it be known in an interview for the program “América Espectáculos”:

“When people see me on the street they say: ‘Hey, you’re not that flat’!” In summary, 1.72 is not enough for the cameras of reality shows. For her part, the actress Korina Rivadeneira measures 1.71. This is surprising, as many swore that she was taller than Hart. Therefore, the difference between Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart is only one centimeter. surprised? Apparently, the heels used by the Venezuelan allow another perception.



