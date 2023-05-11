Marcelo Ebrard pressed the accelerator facing the presidential succession and hopes -suggest his actions-, that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador changes his decision about who will succeed him. So far the determination is maintained by Claudia Sheinbaum, the head of Government of Mexico City, and if things are seen coldly, there is no objective reason why it can change. The Secretary of Foreign Affairs must be aware that there is no after to contend for the Presidency. If it is not in 2024, it will never be. The question is what are you looking for by pressing Brunetteaccompanied by a subtle cornering of the president.

Ebrard has many things that either Sheinbaum does not have, or he has deficits. Internal political relations and a network of international links, for starters. A political life of his own that is independent of the career of López Obrador. Being well regarded by the middle classes and by economic agents, who do not consider him a radical. He has not wronged the business sector and for years, not recently, has maintained fluid communication with the main captains of the industry in Mexico and in the world.

But these attributes are not necessarily something positive in the eyes of the only voter in Morena, López Obrador. Rather, they are factors that weaken him before the president. Ebrard does not have his confidence to deliver the candidacy, and there is a perception that if he reaches the Presidency, the promised continuity with change would be a partial dismantling of what López Obrador has done, with which the legacy he wants to leave would be truncated. .

Ebrard is not an emotional subject, but a couple of the president, which is very reminiscent of the dialectic of monarchies that is inherited from the son, not the brother. Ebrard saw it in the presidential succession of Carlos Salinas, when he leaned towards Luis Donaldo Colosio, whom he built for more than a decade, instead of opting for his friend, comrade and accomplice from the university, Manuel Camacho, a washed-up politician. He must be seeing it now.

López Obrador is going to lean towards whoever he thinks will be able to boss around at the end of his term. Without anticipating an eventual metamorphosis of Sheinbaum once the presidential band crosses, if he won the election, the belief that Pascual Ortiz Rubio would reincarnate in her is a recurring thought. With Ebrard in the presidential chair, no one doubts that there would be autonomy and independence from López Obrador.

It would be necessary to incorporate a variable in decision-making, and one that has a clearer analogy than the succession of Miguel de la Madrid in 1988. De la Madrid had two very strong candidates, Salinas and Manuel Bartlett, the Secretary of the Interior. He could have chosen anyone, but the designation and the context that the economic reconstruction of the country was more important than the political stability offered by Bartlett, favored the then Secretary of Programming and Budget. De la Madrid leaned not only towards someone who agreed with the project -as Ebrard could be at this moment-, but also towards someone who he was ideologically convinced that this was the path -which seems to be the case with Sheinbaum-.

Salinas’s succession leaned towards whoever saw the president could end his project for the country. He had opted for an economic and a political reform, but he could only do the first, which lacked the auctions of a regulatory framework to be able to expand his benefits. That could have been done by Colosio, who also had a greater task: political reform, outlined by the PRI candidate for the Presidency in his famous speech on March 6 at the Monument to the Revolution.

In the current succession process, Sheinbaum is the only one of those who aspire to succeed him who is ideologically committed to the four-tea project. Like Salinas with Colosio, López Obrador has been with Sheinbaum, but more. The head of government is part of the family and has the support of the president’s wife and children. There are no doubts, but certainties with her.

Sheinbaum has public and invisible resources, and since they began to be injected with enthusiasm at the end of last year, she has been detaching herself from her adversaries, as the EL FINANCIERO survey showed this Monday, where the preference for the head of government rose from 31 to 34% in April, increasing his lead over Ebrard from 12 to 16 percentage points.

Ebrard is not naive to understand that the environment and conditions do not favor him. So, if we accept that he has the distant hope that the president will change his decision, what is he seeking to force? In several ways he has said it: level ground, and let there be fair and balanced competition. That Sheinbaum’s umbilical cord and the sound of being head of government be cut, so that once out of office they can begin to measure her without the paraphernalia of power that López Obrador lends her all the time. Ebrard is doing it from a legitimacy discourse and suggesting that if it does not happen in the way he has exposed it, it is that in effect, there was a “favorite” on which everyone is working.

Raising the ante, in the case of Ebrard, does not seem to have a position in an eventual Sheinbaum government -although that could be his end-, but probably, as a legacy of his own career, to go down in the country’s political history as the best candidate in 2024 who for a long time acted prudently in the face of López Obrador’s destructive tantrum and gave him the presidential candidacy in 2012, and as the most efficient and functional official of the current government, whom the same character betrayed -according to the political agreement of 11 years ago-, despite being the best equipped in Morena. But neither can it be ruled out that his strategy, in case the process gets dirty, gives him the legitimacy and strength to seek a candidacy outside of Morena.

