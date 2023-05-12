The Premier League is, for many specialists, the best league in the world due to the level of the players that participate but also the level of the teams that always aim to reach the rival goal. One of the most important, and relevant, teams in this competition is Manchester United. The Red Devils were able to dominate British football under Sir Alex Ferguson for a huge number of seasons but in recent years, after the departure of the Scottish manager, the team has been inconsistent but with the arrival of Erik ten Hag it seems to have found a certain direction.
The team that plays at home at Old Trafford has 4 games remaining corresponding to the 2022/23 Premier League where they are in fourth position with 62 points obtained as a result of 19 wins, 6 draws and 9 losses. Realistically, the objective at the beginning of the season for the red team from Manchester was to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and they are very close to achieving it, but there is still a lot of football to be played.
Now, taking these circumstances into account, we ask ourselves the following questions about the near future of Manchester United:
What is the Champions League qualification system like in the Premier League?
For a Premier League team to win a ticket to the next edition of the Champions League, it must be among the top four in the table.
Which teams are already mathematically qualified for the Champions League?
Only the two fighting for the Premier League title, Manchester City and Arsenal, have already secured their place as they secured a place in the Top 4.
With which teams is Manchester United competing for Champions League spots?
Erik ten Hag’s team cannot relax as they compete with Newcastle, the big surprise this season, and Liverpool, who have accumulated 6 consecutive victories and are in the best possible shape for this part of the season .
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
82
|
2
|
ARSENAL
|
81
|
3
|
NEWCASTLE
|
65
|
4
|
MANCHESTER UNITED
|
63
|
5
|
LIVERPOOL
|
62
What is Manchester United’s remaining calendar until the end of the season?
The Red Devils have 4 games left to finish their campaign in the Premier League and they are very complicated matches since they are all rivals who will seek to ruin the season of the Old Trafford team. The rivals are Wolves (L), Bournemouth (V), Chelsea (L) and Fulham (L).
So what does Manchester United need to play in the next Champions League?
The Red Devils need to score at least 9 points in the next four games to make sure they don’t depend on anyone to play the highest European competition. It would also be very helpful if the Magpies and Klopp’s team lose points in their remaining games.
