In addition to being present in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, a competition that it seeks to win for the first time in its history, and continuing steadily in the FA Cup, England’s Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, dreams of winning the Premier League, the most competitive tournament in the world.
Throughout the 36 days that have been played out of 38, the Premier had three different leaders: Tottenham, City and Arsenal. Those led by Mikel Arteta took over on the third date and did not let go until matchday 34, where the citizen team took advantage of a series of missteps from their rival to surpass them in the standings that they currently lead.
Thus, the great opportunity to achieve the three-time championship is closer than ever for Manchester City, so below we will review what Julián Álvarez and the rest of his teammates need to be crowned here.
How is the Premier League standings?
With two dates to go, Manchester City has 85 points, while Arsenal has 81, four behind the leader. However, the Ciudadanos have another advantage: they have a match against Brighton, corresponding to matchday 32.
What does Manchester City need to win the Premier League?
Achieving a victory in his next game, Guardiola will shout champion in the Premier for the fifth time in six years without depending on anyone. City will receive Enzo Fernández’s Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.
Can City be champion without playing?
Yes, because if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Manchester City, who plays on Sunday, will be champion without playing.
If Arsenal tie, but the next day Pep’s team get a point against the Blues, it will also be consecrated, the same as if both teams win.
