What is inherited is not stolen! The sons of Pedro Suarez Vertiz they carry a ‘very large backpack’ that their father inherited thanks to the musical talent that he demonstrated throughout his artistic career. The singer managed his career very well, not only because of the popularity he achieved, but also because he was free of scandals or media problems until he acquired a degenerative disease that kept him from the stage and made him lose his most valuable tool: the voice of he.

On more than one occasion, the rocker has made it clear how his life changed after he met his wife, Cynthia Martinez, and, later, with the arrival of his eldest daughter. This is how we will talk about Majo Suarez Vertizthe first offspring of the interpreter of “Current Degeneration”, to learn more about the woman she has become far from the cameras and reflectors.

Who is Majo Suarez Vertiz?

His full name is Maria Jose Suarez Vertiz Martinez and was born in Lima 28 years ago. As is known, she is the daughter of the singer Pedro Suárez Vértiz and the businesswoman Cinthya Martínez. She has two more brothers named Salvador and Tomás Suárez Vértiz, the product of her parents’ marriage. Thanks to her father, the little one Nice She was always exposed to the media despite the fact that she was never seen linked to television or any artistic activity.

According to her Linkedin profile, the young woman studied Business and Corporate Communication at the University of Lima. Since she finished her higher education she got a job and the most representative brands for which she worked was the bank BBVA, Uber, rappi and more. Apparently, the communicator does not want to follow in the footsteps of her father and she leads a very quiet life without cameras.

How did the life of Pedro Suárez Vértiz change with the arrival of his daughter?

For the “Magaly TV, la firme” program, the composer recognized how his process was: “They changed my life, they changed the world. There was no group anymore, I was finishing my musical career and I had to feed what is now my daughter”. In addition, he added that he spent several months with insomnia since he heard the news.

In 2013, the writer Pedro Suárez Vértiz gave an interview to a local media outlet and told how proud he was of his daughter, who was a contemporary dance student at the time. Apparently, she remained as a hobby, since she did not carry out any artistic project.

What does Majo Suárez Vértiz do?

Currently, the communicator Majo Suarez Vertiz He is living in Madrid because he works for the Spanish company Neoris, according to information from his social networks; However, he travels to the United States quite often, where he always has snapshots with his partner. The conceited artist Pedro Suárez Vértiz met the young man in 2020 tufre rodriguezaccording to his Instagram account, and from there they have been seen together at all times.

María José Suárez Vértiz and her husband were married in June of last year. Photo: Cinthya Martinez/Instagram