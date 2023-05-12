There are three remaining days for the 2022/23 Premier League season to come to an end, only nine points at stake that can be vital for the objectives of the English clubs. One of those clubs will be Liverpool, who have had a bad season and who are now in the middle of a fight to reach the Champions League positions and thus be able to play it next season.
Today we will show you what must happen for the red team to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League:
What is the Champions League qualification system like in the Premier League?
The Premier League is one of the top league competitions on the European scene. For an English team to obtain a European place, they must be among the first four classified, something that to date Jurgen Klopp’s men are not complying with. They are currently ranked fifth, just one point away from entering those long-awaited European positions.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Punctuation
|
1
|
Manchester City
|
82
|
2
|
Arsenal
|
81
|
3
|
newcastle
|
65
|
4
|
Manchester Utd
|
63
|
5
|
Liverpool
|
62
What is the calendar that remains for Liverpool until the end of the season?
There are three days left to reach the Champions League place. First of all, to play matchday 36 they have to play at home against a Leicester who is in the middle of the fight to avoid the relegation places. For the next day they will play at Anfield against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa and will end this Premier League campaign playing against Southampton at home, a team practically relegated.
Are there teams mathematically already classified for the Champions League?
The only two teams mathematically classified in the UCL are Manchester City and Arsenal. On the other hand, Newcastle is not mathematically classified for the Champions League but it is very close to it.
With which teams does Liverpool play the Champions League positions?
They are currently in fifth place with 62 points, just one point less than fourth-placed Manchester United and three less than third-placed Newcastle. Liverpool’s closest pursuer is Tottenham, who drop to sixth with 57 points.
So what does Liverpool need?
They need Manchester United to play in one of the three remaining games and for Anfield’s team to score from three. It also helps them that Newcastle click. Liverpool have the average goal won with United and Newcastle
