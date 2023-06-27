In the world of football there are names that are not easily forgotten. One of them is that of the player Lionel Andrés Messi, born in Rosario, Argentina. This player is known around the world for his successful career in renowned clubs such as Barcelona and PSG.

The footballer has won several Ballon d’Ors and various individual trophies. One of his greatest achievements was beating France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and being crowned world champion together with the ‘albiceleste’ team.

In an interview for ‘Olé’, an Argentine newspaper, the player Lionel Messi spoke about some important moments in his life. He also confessed several details that his fans don’t know, such as what his favorite hobbies are, apart from soccer.

Lionel Messi’s favorite hobbies

The player revealed that he likes to spend time with his children and his dogsenjoy one or another video game, rest and watch television.

One of the sports that he is most passionate about is paddle tennis, a paddle game that is always played with two or three people, who pass the ball from one field to another, while being separated by a net.

“I like paddle tennis, I watch tennis that is related, I like to play it. Pepe Costa is good, I run and he puts quality in. We don’t play a lot, but it’s something I like,” he told ‘Olé’.

In addition, he talked about his favorite foods. According to said interview, he likes his mother’s Milanese: “I don’t know, the sauce that goes on top of the Milanese. It was the first one I ate at home. Others have tried the sauce and the Milanese, and they say it’s real.”

When she has free time, she likes to spend time with her pets. “I like dogs, the first thing mine do, as soon as they wake up, is to greet me. Or before going to sleep they also come over,” he told the previously mentioned outlet.

Also, the athlete said that taking a nap, checking his social networks and chatting with his friends are some of his favorite plans when he is not dedicated to soccer and takes a break.

Lionel Messi heads to Miami

