From: Sven Hauberg

Old acquaintances: Sergei Lavrov and Kim Jong-un in May 2018 in Pyongyang. © Valery Sharifulin/AFP

Sergei Lavrov is expected in Pyongyang on Wednesday. Russia’s foreign minister is likely to hope above all for further weapons from North Korea, which are urgently needed in the Ukraine war.

There aren’t many heads of state who have so blatantly declared a victory for Russia Ukraine war wish like Kim Jong-un did. At a meeting with Vladimir Putin in mid-September, North Korea’s dictator said he was “confident that the Russian people and their military will emerge victorious in the fight against evil forces seeking hegemony and expansion.” However, Kim doesn’t seem to stop at mere words. His incantations have long since been followed by actions: intelligence reports, which were circulated primarily by the USA and South Korea, indicate that North Korea has been supplying weapons and ammunition to its neighbor for weeks. Russia can make good use of both, because the attack on Ukraine has become a war of attrition in which both sides can hardly gain any land.

If Putin’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this Wednesday North Korea travels, he comes to Kim’s highly armed empire primarily as a supplicant. What no one in Russia could have ever imagined before February 24, 2022. But North Korea has large stockpiles of Soviet-era munitions, and Moscow is unable to be selective about who it does business with. Already In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang about this.

And the Kremlin seems to be getting what it wants: Between the beginning of September and the beginning of October, “more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition” were delivered from North Korea to Russia, the White House announced last Friday. “We condemn the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for providing Russia with this military equipment, which is used to attack Ukrainian cities and kill Ukrainian civilians, and furthers Russia’s illegitimate war,” White House spokesman John Kirby said.

Russia denied the allegations and said there was no evidence of the alleged arms transfer. However, satellite images do indicate heavy border traffic. Beyond Parallel, the Korea project of the US think tank CSIS, presented on Tuesday recordings from the previous day and last Friday that are said to show suspicious activity in the North Korean port of Najin. The images “suggest that there is ongoing activity related to the transfer of North Korean ammunition to Russia,” the experts write. At the beginning of the month, analysts had already identified possible arms deliveries from North Korea to Russia by rail using satellite images.

Lavrov is officially traveling to Pyongyang for a planned visit to North Korea Wladimir Putin to prepare. Putin received an invitation from in September Kim Jong Un received and have already indicated that they want to comply with it. Both sides also want to discuss “a wide range of bilateral issues and issues affecting the Korean peninsula,” as Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced ahead of the trip. In addition to further arms deliveries, the question is also likely to be what North Korea will receive from Russia in return. According to the White House, fighter jets, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles and other advanced technologies are at the top of Kim’s wish list. Analysts believe that Kim is particularly interested in satellite technology after his regime failed twice to launch its own spy satellite into space. In addition North Korea’s dictator is likely to rely on food deliveries for his starving people as well as hope for Russian oil and gas.

Last but not least, the arms deal between North Korea and Russia and Lavrov’s visit to Kim Jong-un, who is almost completely isolated internationally, are a signal to the West, which has to watch helplessly at the goings-on in Russia’s far east. Old UN sanctions that ban trade with Pyongyang are still in force. However, Russia and China are blocking new punitive measures in the UN Security Council. In general, Beijing would probably be the only actor that would have a chance of having a moderating influence on Kim, after all, the regime in North Korea has been on the Chinese drip for years. But it was always difficult for Beijing too; and head of state and party Xi Jinping hesitates.

Arms deal between Russia and North Korea: China looks the other way

On Monday, Lavrov was received by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Chinese government’s guest house in Beijing. “China is ready to defend the UN Charter and its principles together with Russia and to advocate for justice on the international stage,” the top Chinese diplomat told his Russian guest, according to state media. Of course, this should not be seen as criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which violates international law – and certainly not as a warning not to engage in prohibited trade with North Korea.

On the occasion of Kim’s trip to Russia, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing had already declared that the relationship between the two countries was none of China’s business. Which is a bold claim, since Beijing usually watches what happens in its immediate neighborhood like a hawk. And so Beijing will probably consciously look the other way in this case because it absolutely wants to prevent a crushing defeat for the Russians in the Ukraine war without getting its hands dirty with arms deliveries.

In addition, China currently appears to be aiming to improve relations with its traditionally difficult neighbor North Korea. According to Human Rights Watch and South Korean human rights activist Stephen Kim, last week China sent 500 refugees from North Korea back to their country of origin, where they face forced labor, torture or execution. China shouldn’t care – and Kim will be happy about this cruel sign of goodwill from Beijing.