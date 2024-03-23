The truth about the disease Kate Middleton it's now official. After months of partial rumors, news leaks and theft of medical records, the princess broke her silence and revealed the mystery surrounding her. The therapy is very invasive and has very important side effects, including hair loss, nausea and general malaise. A few hours ago the news broke that the princess is fighting against a cancer. During the abdominal operation he underwent in January, doctors found tumor cells, which they are fighting with one preventive chemotherapy therapy.

This type of therapy consists of various drugs that try to counteract or at least slow down the proliferation of tumor cells. After surgery in specific areas, such as the stomach, pancreas, colon, the medical protocol establishes a cycle of chemotherapy to eliminate cellular residues that have escaped the surgeon's scalpel.

The statements came from Kate herself in a long video through the official channels of the royal family in which he clarified the events following the operation and reassured him about his general conditions.

“I'm fine and getting stronger every day. I'm focusing on what will help me heal in my mind, body and even my spirit.”

The choice to communicate the news personally is a winning move. Seeing her reassured the millions of users who have been glued to the various tabloids for months to find out about the princess's health conditions. Kate's appearance is serene and she declares herself optimistic in the prognosis of her pathology. It will be a long and very demanding challenge. The drugs will be calibrated and dosed in order to improve the quality of life while still trying to be sufficiently aggressive to overcome the disease.

We hope that the media will leave her the necessary space to address the difficulty of the situation. A princess is a young, sick woman. Despite your social status or the visibility of your public role, you have the right to have peace of mind and time to rediscover the balance that an illness inevitably undermines.

