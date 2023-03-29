Karime Scander She is one of the actresses of the moment, she is the one who gives life to the popular Alessia Montalbán in the well-known TV series “AFHS”. Although in fiction she makes up one of the most notorious love triangles on the small screen with Jimmy Gonzales and Kimberly Torrejón, in real life he lives his own love story with Ignacio Montagne.

Karime Scander and Ignacio Montagne They lavish love on each of the snapshots they share through their personal Instagram accounts. The boyfriend of the famous Alessia Montalban It has been in the most important moments for her, among the last, we find her graduation from the university. She knows more about the actress’s partner, as well as how long they have been together.

What does Karime Scander’s boyfriend, Alessia Montalbán, do in “AFHS”?

Ignacio Montagne, current partner of the actress Karime Scander, He works, according to his personal LinkedIn, as a business executive at Alicorp. Previously, he worked in that same company as a sales intern.

Karime Scander and Ignacio Montagne share important moments such as the actress's birthday.

Regarding his studies, he has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management. He has studied at the Lima University.

How long have Karime Scander, “AFHS” actress, and Ignacio Montagne been together?

Karime Scander and Ignacio Montagne They have been in a romantic relationship for more than five years.. This is how the artist told it for “You are in all”, the América TV program. She also revealed that she met him because she was a friend of a friend.

Karime Scander met her boyfriend on the beach thanks to one of her friends. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture

Likewise, Scander recounted that, although at first nothing related to love happened between them, little by little the affection began to flow. Both are the same age, currently 24 years old.

As for her role in “AFHS,” Karime revealed that her boyfriend was her number one fan, as he never missed seeing her. “She is happy, she loves it, she is dying of laughter. She is a fan, she always sees him and asks me behind the scenes, ”she said.