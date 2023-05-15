karen schwarz He surprised many when he announced, through his social networks, that he was leaving television after 11 years in front of the screens. Her name was linked to successful programs in Latin America such as “Yo soy”, “Yo soy kids”, “La voz Perú” and “La voz senior”, as well as “Espectáculos” and “Mujeres al mando”. On January 15, she opened her statement with the phrase: “Closing chapters,” and noted that in that period of time she became the mother of two girls and found love in rocker Ezio Oliva, whom she married in church on may 13th.

What does Karen Schawrz do after leaving Latina?

Karen Schawrz said that she would go after her dream of consolidating herself as an entrepreneur with her brand brave, thus adding a new item to her resume that includes her title as a communicator at the San Ignacio de Loyola University, being elected Miss Peru Universe 2009, working as a commercial and haute couture model, as well as being an influencer with 3.5 million likes. followers on Instagram.

Karen Schawrz founded her company Valente in 2021. Photo: Karen Schawrz/Instagram Capture

In a recent interview with Verónica Linares, for her YouTube channel “La Linares”, the former host of “Yo soy” acknowledged that she was no longer happy on TV and her mind was on her company. “Valente put himself at the same level of television. My team had to go to the canal, I did not dedicate time to it and I decided to put a stop”. Likewise, she said that her husband Ezio Oliva supported her when she ordered her priorities.

Valente’s office by Karen Schwarz is located on the third floor of her house, which allows her to manage her time and that of her family. “With Valente I have the goal that my daughters see what I have learned, and not only see me on the screen”he claimed.

How did Karen Schawrz start her company?

Karen Schawrz confesses that she felt the need to do something more outside of television, although she was not sure what it could be. The moment came when she, after giving birth to one of her daughters, and being overweight, she could not find comfortable clothes. That led her to associate with the businesswoman eva venegas and launch the capsule collection dresses Veneva. Although his participation was not active (it was only his name), he liked the experience and set out to launch his Curvas venture.

Inspired by JLO and her nude shapewear, Karen Schawrz decided that this would be the main product of her line. She had 6,000 garments made in China, in the process the pandemic occurred and her association with Eva Venegas was dissolved. The ex-figure of Latina bought her part of the company and Ezio Oliva put her in contact with Joel Chlimper, co-founder of the startup LUCHA. She became his partner and he was in charge of the administrative part and she was in charge of product development. Three months later they just chose the brand name Valente, which derives from brave.

Over the months, Karen Schawrz reclaimed her position as general manager and added a fourth partner, businessman Juan Alberto ‘Chacho’ Wu (the other two are Ezio Oliva and Joel Chlimper).

At the moment, Valent by Karen Schwarz goes beyond selling shapewear. In the summer she launched the Sirenas collection, a line of bikinis for mothers and daughters. In an Instagram post dated March 31, the former beauty queen announced an upcoming collaboration with haute couture designer Jesús Alberto.

As additional information, to promote diversity in Valente by Karen Schwarz, the models were called stephanie uribe (Top Model Peru 2023), Reyna Goycochea ‘Queenie’ ( ́ ) and Daniela Regrat (Model Of the Year 2022 finalist).

Karen Schwarz with some models from her brand, Valente. Photo: Karen Schwarz/Instagram

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva got married again

In the midst of friends, family, celebrities and their two little daughters, Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva got married for the third time. The couple said the long-awaited “yes” this Saturday, May 13, in an intimate ceremony that took place at La Recoleta church.

Celebrity guests included Daniela Darcourt, Adolfo Aguilar, Renzo Schuller and Magdyel Ugaz. The actress who gives life to ‘Teresita’ from “Al fondo hay sitio” was the first to arrive at this event because she was chosen by the singer and former Miss Peru as her witness.

How tall is Karen Schwarz and how much difference is she compared to Ezio Oliva?

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva have known how to take comments about their height with humor and are very much in love on social networks. The remembered stewardess of “The Last Passenger” and Peruvian driver is 1.78 meters tall. Instead, her husband 1.68. Therefore, the height difference between them is 10 centimeters. Despite this difference, the couple is very happy at home, where they live moments of their family life.