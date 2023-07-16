mexican singers bright Star and Manuel Mijares They were married for almost twelve years, in 2011 they divorced and conceived in their marriage two children, José Manuel and Lucero Mijares, aged 21 and 18, respectively.

Undoubtedly, Lucero and Manuel Mijares inherited their children love for music and so they have demonstrated it; First, Lucero Mijares, who has already publicly shown her great talent, since she is the protagonist of the staging ‘El Mago’, in CDMX.

In some interviews, Lucero and Mijares have commented that their two children love music, and although Lucero Mijares said since she was a child that she did not want to be an artist, over time she changed her mind and now she is beginning to shine on stage.

Lucero and his son José Manuel. Twitter photo

Jose Manuel Mijares Hogaza, The eldest son of Lucero and Manuel Mijares, he has not yet decided to officially launch himself as a singer, but he loves music and together with some friends he has formed a musical band, but he has a low profile on social networks.

It is known that José Manuel Mijares Hogaza studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, so he will surely decide very soon to publicly display his knowledge of art.

José Manuel has participated in some presentations of his famous parents playing the guitar, which is his passion, and on social networks they congratulate him because he does it quite well, He also plays the drums.

José Manuel Mijares with his famous mother Lucero, his grandmother Lucero and family friends. Instagram photo

To this day it is unknown if José Manuel works in any record company, because in recent years he has stayed away from the spotlight, In addition, he does not have official social networks.

Lucero and Manuel Mijares, parents of José Manuel and Lucero Mijares, constantly share images of all together on their social networks and correspond to different stages in their lives, because their fans love to see them and they please them on Instagram.

José Manuel Mijares Hogaza is already 21 years old. Instagram photo

