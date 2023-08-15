Javier Milei, the winner of the primary elections held last Sunday in Argentina, displays a combo of ideas that are difficult to classify. When asked for a definition, he proclaims himself “anarcho-capitalist” because “the enemy is the State.” But he also says that he is a “minarchist, someone who believes that the state should only be in charge of security and justice.” Milei does not hide his family air with other extremist leaders in the region, such as the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, the Chilean José Antonio Kast. Outside of Latin America, he has reached out to the Spanish Vox party, from where he has received effusive congratulations, and to Donald Trump.

The principles of “life, liberty and property” structure a thought that his party La Libertad Avanza promotes without nuances, sometimes at the cost of falling into contradictions that make it difficult to classify it. While he opposes abortion, he promotes the free carrying of arms or denies climate change, he defends the individual right to choose one’s gender, homosexual marriage and the legalization of drugs. He is also anticlerical. He considers Pope Francis an incarnation of communism and often says that he is ready to pass on Judaism. Milei is, in short, a character with fluid ideas who has penetrated very deeply into an army of disenchanted, willing to blow everything up to start over.

But what does Milei have on her mind? We take a tour of her ideas on issues such as drugs, dollarization, the use of weapons, homosexuality and the State.

The “enemy” State and the “aberration of social justice”

The basis of the economic model that Milei proposes for Argentina is the reduction of the State to its minimum expression, the only way, he says, to reduce political spending and the fiscal deficit. If politicians are a “parasitic and corrupt caste”, it is in the State where they do their dirty business and steal money “from the citizen”. The candidate has already announced that, if he wins, he will eliminate the ministries of Education, Health and Social Development, the “black boxes” that politicians use to enrich themselves.

On Sunday night, when he already knew that he had won the primary elections, he celebrated before his followers that they were “facing the end of the caste model, the one that says this atrocity that where there is a need, a right is born, without taking into account realize that someone has to pay for it.” “Or that aberration of social justice, because it translates into a strong fiscal deficit”, he launched, as a shot at the State model proposed by Peronism.

For Milei, the role of the State should be limited, according to Milei’s vision, to internal security and the administration of the judicial system. “I consider the State as an enemy; taxes are a drag on slavery. Liberalism was created to free people from the oppression of monarchs; in this case it would be from the State”, says Mieli. Without the State, social relations are contracts between private parties. This principle is relevant in the structuring of the candidate’s thought.

Same-sex marriage

“For me, marriage is a contract” between private parties, says Milei, and therefore the State should not intervene. People can marry whoever they want, whether they are different or the same sex. Milei goes a step further and says that she is against “marriage as an institution” regulated by the State. He himself is not married and has no known partner.

Homosexuality

If the individual is a being that cannot be conditioned by the State, the way in which sexuality is lived “is a personal choice,” says Milei. “I don’t agree at all that homosexuality is a disease,” she says.

Sale of organs

The sale of organs for economic necessity deserves Milei’s attention. It should be regulated, he says, by supply and demand, without the intervention of any authority. “My first property is my body. Why can’t I dispose of my body? There are 7,500 people suffering, waiting for transplants, something is not working well. What I propose is to look for market mechanisms to solve this problem”, she says. At the beginning of the campaign, she extended the reasoning to the sale of children, for being “property of the parents.” Before the foam that she raised, she did not refer to the matter again.

abortion

The benefits of individual freedom find a limit in Milei on the issue of abortion. It is a matter to which he attaches great importance, considering that a good part of his voters are “celestial”, the color that identifies the Catholic groups that campaigned against the voluntary interruption of pregnancy law approved by Congress in December 2020. His opposition is not moral. “I am a liberal and liberalism is respect for the life project of others. If you go against life there is no property or freedom worth. And human life starts from conception. It’s a math problem: life is a continuum with two discrete jumps: conception and death. In which week is the abortion correct? 14 weeks? 14 weeks minus one second you don’t have rights and 14 weeks and one second you have rights? The woman can choose over her body, but what she has inside her womb is not her body and abortion violates the principle of non-aggression”, says Milei.

The relationship with the Catholic Church

Milei says that she professes the Catholic faith, but her relationship with the Church is not the best. She usually charges against Pope Francis, whom on different occasions he has called a “Jesuit who promotes communism”, “an unpresentable and disastrous character” or “representative of the evil one on Earth”. The Argentine Episcopal Conference He has repudiated on more than one occasion the “unfair mistreatment” that the candidate gives to the Argentine Pontiff. Milei is also an admirer of Judaism and Israel, a country he considers a potential ally, along with the United States, should he win the presidency in October.

“I am a Catholic and every day I kneel in front of a Jew,” he once wrote on Twitter. Asked by that newspaper if he was willing to change his faith, he said that he was “studying” it, although he noted certain practical limitations. “If I am president and Shabbat falls, what do I do? Are you going to disconnect from the country from the first star on Friday to the first on Saturday? There are some issues that would make it incompatible. The rabbi who helps me study says that I should read the Torah from the point of view of economic analysis”, he replied.

Drug legalization

Milei is in favor of the legalization of drugs. Consumption is an individual action in which the State and the judicial system do not have to get involved, as long as the addiction does not generate an expense for the State. “If you want to commit suicide, I have no problem, but don’t ask me to pay the bill. If you are not going to take charge of your decisions, it seems unfair to me, ”says the candidate.

Gender identity

The same argument that Milei applies to defending drug use is used to defend gender identity. “Do you want to perceive yourself as a cougar? Do it, it doesn’t matter to me as long as you don’t make me pay the bill. Do not impose it on me from the State, do not steal money [dinero] people to impose other people’s ideas on them,” he says.

Climate change

Milei is a climate change denier, like two of the leaders he most admires: Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro. “Global warming is another of the lies of socialism,” says Milei. “Ten or 15 years ago it was discussed that the planet was going to freeze. Now they argue that it gets hot. Those who know how these simulations are made will see that the functions are oversaturated in certain parameters on purpose to generate fear”, the candidate maintains.

Historical memory

Milei is not a defender of the Argentine military dictatorship (1973-1983), at least in public. He leaves that role to his vice-presidential candidate, Victoria Villaroel, daughter of military personnel and promoter of a “historical truth” that takes into account not only the version of civilian victims, but also those in uniform convicted of crimes against humanity. . In case of reaching the Government, Villarroel will have a key role, as Milei has already announced, in matters of security and national defense.

Security and carrying of weapons and “bukelization”

To resolve the issue of citizen security, Argentina needs the forces “to have authority again,” says Milei. She is in favor of lowering the age of criminal responsibility for minors and “deregulating the legal arms market”, which in Argentina is highly restricted. “What would be the problem if I could use a weapon? Furthermore, possession takes away relative power from the State, which is the one that has the monopoly of violence. It would not have to be regulated by the State”, says Milei.

Consulted by this newspaper about the heavy-handed policy undertaken by Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, the Argentine candidate took a prudent distance, although without outright ruling out the model. “In principle, we say that we have to study it and what Nahuel did [Sotelo, diputado] went to study it [a El Salvador]. We are studying it because it was extremely successful, ”he replied.

dollarization

This is Milei’s workhorse to put an end to inflation, the evil that has been devastating the Argentine economy for a century. Among his proposals are “burning down the central bank” so that the country cannot issue currency, “a scam that leads to the loss of purchasing power.” “When they take away the machine for printing tickets from politicians, inflation will end, because inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon generated by an excess of money,” Milei told this newspaper. The next step is to dollarize the economy, a radical version of the convertibility of the peso with the dollar that in the 1990s, during the presidency of Carlos Menem, brought the CPI to single digits. “Starting in 1993, Argentina was the country with the least inflation in the world. It was the most successful program in Argentine history”, says Milei.

