Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora were married on November 25, 2022, in Pachacamac, in a wedding that rivaled that of Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano, held days ago. It took the leader of Las Vengadoras three years to establish her relationship with the boxer, who is considered one of the best in Latin America.

What does Jackson Mora do?

the husband of Tilsa Lozano, Jackson Mora, 47, is a sports entrepreneur who has his own academy, FFC Team, a name that also belongs to his brand. In it he teaches and trains the fighters he represents.

He entered the world of MMA (mixed martial arts, or Mixed martial arts, in English) at age 26, after attending an event.

“I said to myself: ‘This is my thing.’ I started to practice and in training I beat people who were older there . My teacher at that time told me that he was an athlete, that he assimilated everything faster, ”Jackson Mora told Clarín.

Jackson Mora holding the FFC belt. Photo: Instagram/@jacksonmorarodriguezz

Why do they call Jackson Mora ‘El Terco’?

For his sacrifice when fighting, Iván “el Pitbull” Ibérico nicknamed him ‘the Stubborn’. “They’re hitting you and you go on and on,” she recalled her telling him. Throughout his career as a boxer, Jackson Mora faced 54 clashes, the most famous being with the Argentine Emiliano Sordi and the brazilian Bruno Cappelozza.

In 2010, he founded FFC (Fusion Fighting Championship) almost by chance, after his friend Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, ‘Minotaur’a PRIDE and UFC legend, told him that he was looking for a place to fight in Peru. “I created it because at that time there weren’t many, also to give fighters continuity. and many colleagues who had nowhere to compete”, he explained.

Likewise, Jackson Mora acknowledges that his relationship with Tilsa Lozano helped him publicize his events. “It opened doors for me in sports, in the press,” he said.

What career did Jackson Mora study?

Jackson Mora studied business administration, after feeling that his career as a soccer player was ruined after an accident. According to what he said, from his childhood and adolescence he dedicated himself to soccer and came to play in the youth division of the Sporting Cristal from Peru.

“I was always a starter, in my childhood and adolescence, but at the moment that I had to be well I had an injury off the field in my personal life, and it cut me short for a long time,” he said.

After eight months he tried to resume his career as a footballer, but could not and went into depression. “I started to study. They changed my team to the ‘U’ and I wasn’t the same anymore” . By then, Jackson Mora was already married and gave up everything for MMA.

“At that time I left my job where I earned well and that cost me my marriage. I started teaching (martial arts) and it was the best decision. My marriage was lost because I did not have the support I expected But now I have a very good relationship because she is the mother of my son and I grew as a person,” he said.

Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora have been in a relationship since 2019. Photo: Tilsa Lozano/ Instagram

How did Jackson Mora and Tilsa Lozano meet?

In 2019, Jackson Mora and Tilsa Lozano began to grab the headlines, always with the shadow of Olinda Castañeda in the middle. After the dancer revealed in “The value of truth”that ‘Tili’ meddled in his relationship with the boxer after meeting him at a nightclub.

More recently, in October 2022, Jackson Mora confessed on Instagram that Tilsa Lozano had long been his platonic love.

“I still remember when I saw you modeling and with your beauty you dazzled and captured everyone’s attention,” he wrote.

While Tilsa Lozano said about Jackson Mora. “The first time I saw him, he even scared me. and I said ‘Oh no, how big it is’. The personality he has was not hallucinating at all, ”he told Trome.