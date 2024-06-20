SPAIN AUTHORIZEDLY BEAT ITALY, CLASSIFIED TO THE EIGHTH AND VALIDATED THEIR CANDIDACY FOR THE TITLE!!

RESULT. Spain 1-0 Italy.

The difference on the scoreboard ended up being an own goal, but don’t let this confuse anyone. The football difference between both teams was… pic.twitter.com/IAN9PVHpV4

— Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 20, 2024