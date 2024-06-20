The Italy national team was measured against Spain On the second day of this UEFA Euro 2024 and suffered a tough defeat by the minimum after a goal against Calafiori that they could not come back at any time, beyond the superiority of La Roja that dominated much of the match.
Now, they depend on themselves to get a ticket to the next round that will begin on June 29. In 90min we will review the possible results that those led by Luciano Spalletti to play the round of 16.
After this defeat against Spain and with the 2-2 draw between Albania and Croatia, there are several possible scenarios to advance to the next round.
The first and, without a doubt, the best of all would be for them to win against Croatia next Monday. If Spalletti’s men win, they do not depend on anyone to qualify and could even finish first in the group if La Roja does not win against Albania and surpasses them on goal difference.
If they only achieve a tie and Spain wins, they will go to the round of 16. The same will happen if they tie and the Spanish too. But, if the current leaders of group B are defeated by Albania, and Italy draws, passage to the next phase will be defined by goal difference.
Losing is not an option, since they would automatically be eliminated from the competition.
