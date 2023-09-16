After the 3-0 success over Chile, the situation sees us on equal points with the South Americans. Whatever happens, however, our destiny passes through Chile-Canada

Luigi Ansaloni

Even with enormous effort, Italy did their duty and beat Chile 3-0, putting themselves back in the running for qualification for the Finals in November in Malaga. It’s not done yet, however: we have to beat Sweden, bottom of group C, and hope that Chile doesn’t beat Canada, because in that case there would be the feared separate ranking where anything can happen. At the moment Italy and Chile are level on points with one match won each. The Azzurri are ahead in the direct clash but are at a disadvantage in terms of sets lost (9 for the Azzurri, 7 for the South Americans) and unfortunately in the case of separate rankings, this last criterion is more valid.

-Canada beats Chile and Italy beats Sweden by any score.

-Italy beats Sweden 3-0 and Chile beats Canada 2-1.

-Italy beats Sweden 2-1 and Chile does not beat Canada.

-Italy beats Sweden 2-1 and Chile beats Canada with the same score but losing one set more than us in the total set count, given that the ranking would be separate.

If Canada loses 3-0 against Chile and Italy wins 3-0 against Sweden, there will be a separate ranking. We will look at the sets won or the games won, all being 2-1 as matches won and 6-3 as matches won. At this moment, the Chileans and the North Americans would be rewarded. Whatever happens, therefore, the blue destiny is linked to what happens in Chile-Canada and does not depend only on the victory against Sweden of the team captained by Volandri.