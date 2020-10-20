Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Corona policy has hardly been under attack in any phase. And as diffuse as the outbreak is currently, the pandemic measures also have a diffuse effect on many people.

If restrictions no longer seem conclusive, courts overturn measures and the Bundestag feels that it has not been taken into account, it becomes difficult to gain acceptance among the population. This will help decide how Germany gets through the pandemic in the coming months. An overview of the current debate:

What exactly is the current criticism?

Above all, the FDP criticizes a “government-centered corona regulation policy”. But even in the ranks of the Union and the SPD, there is great unease that the important decisions are being made in the circles of Chancellor Merkel and the Prime Minister.

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) is calling for the Bundestag to play a stronger role as legislator in fighting pandemics. FDP parliamentary group vice Stephan Thomae criticizes: “The far-reaching regulatory powers act on some ministers like a drug, from which they can no longer get rid of and in the end need more and more.” The Bundestag and the state parliaments must now regain their power.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The most effective means of breaking the wave of infection is to reduce the number of contacts quickly and significantly. However, some of the measures that are intended to achieve this have been classified as disproportionate in many places.

“If the series of bullying by the heads of government continues, they will impose illegality on more and more law-abiding citizens,” says FDP parliamentary group leader Marco Buschmann, referring to measures that have not proven to be legally stable and therefore not legal. In the first phase, courts overturned specifications that only shops up to 800 square meters are allowed to reopen. Now it is bans on accommodation that have been collected again.

Why is the situation different than during the first wave of pandemics?

In the first phase, too, the federal and state governments made decisions that were then implemented by state cabinets and parliaments. Often it was the pressure for quick decisions that led to resolutions for billions in packages and a new infection protection law at record speed.

But there was more uniformity, from daycare and school closings to partial lockdowns. Then, due to a regionally different infection process, the countries made more country-specific regulations, Merkel slipped away from crisis management and now it is difficult to get everyone back on a strict line.

But what must not be forgotten: On March 25, 2020, the Bundestag determined the epidemic situation of national scope, whereby the Federal Ministry of Health was authorized to take various measures “by order or statutory instrument”.

With the now known draft of a new law “for the protection of the population in an epidemic situation of national scope”, which is available to the Tagesspiegel, the special rules are to be perpetuated beyond March 31, 2021. On this basis, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) could, for example, issue travel restrictions. The FDP, on the other hand, demands that the epidemic situation of national scope be lifted immediately.

How can more acceptance be achieved?

“I am a staunch federalist, but I believe that federalism is increasingly reaching its limits,” says Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). He is in favor of permanently giving the federal government more rights in infection protection in order to solve the dilemma.

“We cannot just hand over the entire effectiveness of the corona measures to the administrative judiciary in the long term,” he says. Much can also not be decided in conventional parliamentary debates in a pandemic, but must be done more quickly.

He also advocates a tightening of the agreed federal / state measures in order to improve acceptance again, such as a nationwide uniform mask requirement. In the case of more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, a mask should be required in heavily frequented public places, at work and in schools. In addition, when the 50 limit is exceeded, the curfew for restaurants should apply from 10 p.m. everywhere.

Söder rejected the criticism of insufficient participation: “Parliament is always there. Parliament is involved in all laws. ”He also attacked the FDP, which has supported the decisions in several state governments. “There is not only the AfD, there are other political forces who try every day to relativize all the measures and almost call on the population not to participate.”

What is important now for crisis experts?

“After ten months of Corona, many citizens are tired of the issue. To put it bluntly, they behave like small children who immediately after leaving for vacation ask when they will finally be there, ”says crisis expert Frank Roselieb, who heads the Institute for Crisis Research in Kiel. The goal of “the long Corona trip” will not be reached until autumn next year at the earliest.

According to Roselieb, two forms of crisis communication are now necessary. On the one hand, there have to be ad hoc messages from time to time in the event of a temporary escalation in the situation. That has worked quite well so far – for example with the chancellor’s incendiary speeches on March 18, 2020 and last weekend.

On the other hand, the federal government must generate a certain “communicative background noise”, for example in regions in which the infection rate is still fairly manageable. This is intended to keep people awake in low-event phases that the pandemic is not over, says Roselieb. “This is currently not working well.”

From the perspective of the crisis expert, there are three factors that have a negative effect on the acceptance of the measures. “Firstly, politics is sitting out some decisions – probably out of fear of tough, unpleasant decisions,” says Roselieb. That was the case, for example, with the ban on accommodation.

[Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen in Folge der Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Sie hier in unserem Newsblog. Über die Entwicklungen speziell in Berlin halten wir Sie an dieser Stelle auf dem Laufenden.]

Here they just waited until the end of the school holidays – or for the first court rulings. “This solved the problem by itself, but did not necessarily increase public acceptance. Tenor: Politicians are not doing their homework at the crisis summit. “

Second, the messages are partly contradicting one another. “Trips to Germany were expressly encouraged in the summer – and with regard to the infection rate, they were completely harmless,” says Roselieb. Now they are suddenly banned in parts and should better be avoided voluntarily.

“Politicians have not explained enough here that we are now switching from summer mode of combating pandemics to winter mode. Because people are now sitting closer together again, the measures are now much stricter. “

Thirdly, people were called in the summer to show a lot of personal responsibility in dealing with the pandemic. But that is not enough in the cold season. Now the external control in the form of curfew is again more prominent. The only one who subliminally addressed this mode change was Markus Söder. “With the ‘Winter is coming’ cup on TV appearance at the CSU party conference,” says Roselieb.

What do scientists recommend?

For the Potsdam sociologist and risk researcher Pia-Johanna Schweizer, the most important factors in the fight for acceptance are: transparency and traceability. In the federal states, one and the same facts are sometimes interpreted differently. “That confuses people and leads to annoyance.” She argues, for example, for a uniform approach to risk areas.

It is harmful if citizens have the feeling that certain politicians in the federal states are only leading a hard corona line in order to distinguish themselves. “Especially with risk communication, the impression should be avoided that a certain political agenda is behind the measures.”

According to Schweizer, there is also a negative effect on acceptance when people have the feeling that things are being measured by double standards. Schweizer was recently a guest on a radio program when an amateur actor joined in. He had no understanding that football is allowed in a club, but theater is not. “Such things are illogical. Standardization is urgently required, ”says Schweizer.

In addition, no false image of scientific work should be conveyed. “It must always be communicated clearly: Scientific knowledge is advancing. There is not one truth that no longer changes. Measures also have to be revised or adapted, ”says Schweizer. She also thinks it is unwise to attach too much importance to “magic numbers” in communication.

By this, Schweizer means, for example, the threshold of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. “Such threshold values ​​are always subject to current scientific knowledge and can change,” she says. If nothing happens despite exceeding a much-invoked threshold, people don’t understand. Better than focusing on thresholds, be it communicating behavioral strategies. Schweizer mentions the AHA + L rule as an example, i.e. distance, hygiene, all-round mask and ventilation.