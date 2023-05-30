I write from Brazil, but I could do it from China. Today the world has shrunk and problems and language, especially through social networks, is becoming unified.

Limiting ourselves to politics, today we would need, for example, a new Lacan capable of eviscerating the old words left and right, conservative and progressive, modern and ancient. The words have been so petrified that we end up getting entangled in them like in a maze with no way out.

And the danger is that words until yesterday seen as sacred or demonic today end up losing their meaning. Language is changing at the rate of the evolution of the world. And no one can doubt that we are in a time of radical change, where not even the best prophets are capable of making a diagnosis of what is going to happen, I am not saying tomorrow but this very afternoon. And that all over the planet.

And since the creation of the world, everything begins with language, with the words to which the Church, for example, even conferred a sacramental force. What does “artificial intelligence” mean today, for example, to stay at the latest buzzword that not even scientists quite understand?

If this force of language is so creative, so indispensable and at the same time so dangerous in our relationships, it is also so in politics. For example, words like democracy, freedom, right and left, conservative and progressive, fascist and Nazi-like.

And if it was the words that created the world, they will also be the ones who enrich or impoverish it, who sanctify or demonize it. Politics is action, but it is also a verb and words create or destroy.

Nothing so banal and hackneyed in politics as conservative and progressive, right or left, democracy or obscurantism, freedom or slavery. Language is rich in words and meanings but it also petrifies, while reality is creative.

Being left or right today is not, for example, in many parts of the world, synonymous with progress or obscurantism, much less good or bad, modern or outdated.

The force of words is such that they can engender peace or war. A highly politicized father explained to his son that the heart is always “on the left”, which is where life would be. And yet, throughout the centuries and even in the Bible, the left has been intertwined with negative aspects. When we wake up in a bad mood, we usually say that we have woken up “on the wrong foot”.

In the Bible, whether the Jew or the Christian, the just are always on God’s right hand and the wicked on his left. How to explain, for example to the evangelical churches today so involved in politics that for God we are all equal?

And we are not just talking about linguistics, since words end up taking the place of facts, of reality. Today, when the extreme right, especially the fascist and nazist ones, is beginning to raise its head again everywhere to the astonishment of the democrats, there is also a lurking danger: that of attributing the concept of conservative to that divisive right. and from progressive to simple modernity.

In truth, things are not that simple. As he has written here in Brazil, in the newspaper or state from São Paulo, Nicolau da Rocha Cavalcanti, to confuse a conservative or a liberal with a Bolsonarist would be a great gift to the extreme right. According to him, if being conservative or liberal in any aspect of life, from customs to ideas, were synonymous with the right, here in Brazil, Bolsonarismo would have already won the battle, given that more than half of Brazilians, especially the poorest and least educated, “reveal sympathy for some conservative banner”, especially in terms of customs and morality.

If the root Bolsonarism with strong Nazi overtones ended up being seen as the mirror of the simple right or of the conservatives, the immediate danger would be to sacralize extremism.

It is not the same to confess, as Bolsonaro did, that before having a gay son he would prefer that he end up dead under the wheels of a truck, which identifies him as a barbarian, than simply prefer, without being homophobic, to have a son ” normal”, another word capable of poisoning language.

I have friends whom I appreciate for their human qualities, their altruism, their respect for the differences that are considered conservative or liberal in politics. And vice versa, we all know people who boast of being on the left and end up entangled in networks of corruption and tinged with intransigence, incapable of understanding the richness of diversity.

Trapped, when I was young, in the nets of cruel and undemocratic Francoism, and being abroad, it took me many years to be able to vote. And my votes were always from the left because when I entered the polling booth I was haunted by the ghost of fascism, Francoism and Nazism.

My flag was not that of the left or the right, but that of freedom of thought. And in that freedom also entered my appreciation for certain conservative and libertarian values ​​at the same time that I had received from my parents. Both were poor, rural school teachers. Those were times in Spain of a bloody Civil and ideological War and my parents were punished for several months without pay because, apparently, the students who left their schools, upon reaching high school “asked too many questions to the teachers.” And, of course, in the root of Francoism, questions and interrogations, doubts and news, were synonymous with degeneration.

For this reason, today with many years and experiences behind me, if they ask me if I am progressive or conservative, I would answer, as an Andalusian who spent his childhood in Galicia, “it depends”. I am, however, very careful with the power of the words that, in the end, strip us naked and identify us.

There is something that can have universal value and that defines us today in the midst of the whirlwind that surrounds us at the change of times where not even the greatest gurus of the new languages ​​are capable of telling us where we will land.

And in the midst of all this, when it comes to judging someone politically, I stay with the old language of my ancestors, those who still cultivated the land, when they said of someone “that’s a good person.” Progressive or conservative? “You will know them by their fruits”, said the young and wise Jew, Jesus of Nazareth, who ended up revolutionizing history.