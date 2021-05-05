Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that his government will support the proposal that several countries presented at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to temporarily suspend the intellectual property of covid-19 vaccines is a good news for the Argentina.

In fact, once the news was known, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá stated: “Argentina receives with joy the support of the government from Joe Biden to the suspension of patents on Covid vaccines. It implies a great possibility of increasing production. Many countries may be freed from that limitation. ”

As anticipated Clarion Last March, Argentina played hard in the fissured debate that had started at the World Trade Organization at that time. There developing and poor countries called on the rich to repeal, at least temporarily, the obligations included in the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), so that any country can produce vaccines without worrying about patents.

By then, the Government was already shipwrecked with its mass vaccination plan, having rejected or delayed negotiations with US laboratories, such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The Government concentrated on Russia, China, on the Covax fund that do not have enough production, on AstraZeneca, which did not send a single dose.

It was South Africa and India who submitted on October 2, 2020 the first initiative in the WTO so that the patents of vaccines against COVID are released at least temporarily. And the subject began to be discussed with strong rejection by the United States, the European Union, Switzerland, home to powerful laboratories. But rich countries like Norway, Japan, Australia and the UK are also opposed.

Argentina was from the first moment of that debate together with South Africa and India, which many believe has been one of the factors that “mobilized” the Democratic heart. A country with a strong vaccine production industry, it is going through its worst moment since the pandemic spread throughout the world: it became the third country with the highest number of deaths in the world.

In the debate before the WTO in Geneva, Argentina joined the request that “industrial designs and models, copyrights and the protection of undisclosed information” to eventually be able to manufacture it. They also ask that “a widely extended vaccination worldwide be achieved and that the majority of the world’s population be immunized.”

President Alberto Fernández also spoke out for global, universal and free access to vaccines within the so-called Group of 20, which seeks to close agreements for the production of vaccines at the local level.

In recent weeks he also began to ask the US government that frees the export of vaccines in that country in order to purchase a shipment of AstraZeneca, which is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

And now he put the Richmond lab in the negotiation to manufacture the Sputnik V in Argentina. With the Chinese government it has just closed for Sinergium Biontech to produce the Sinopharm here. And although he did not receive a dose that he sent to the Liomont laboratory, mAbxience from Argentina produced millions of AstraZeneca, which were to be finished in Mexico.

As also anticipated Clarion, There is with the Israel Biological Institute and the Hadassah University Hospital to carry out phase 3 for the development of the Israeli vaccine in Argentina and eventually its production here as well. The debate on patents is parallel, pBut he is completely tied to these events.