Ovulation does not result in ovulation and no period. Periods come only when you are not pregnant.Although a slight bleeding may be felt during pregnancy, it will not be due to menstrual cycle.Some women do not get periods even when they have breast water. However, they can start ovulating soon after delivery. Therefore, the doctor can advise the use of some contraceptive if the pregnant woman does not want pregnancy.The menstrual cycle is for pregnancy only and the cycle starts from the first day of the period and ends on the first day of the next period.When ovary releases egg, ovulation occurs in the middle of this cycle. Egg is present for about 12 to 24 hours after ovulating. If the sperm cell is present in the ovary and fertilizes the egg, then egg is implanted in the uterus automatically and pregnancy begins.In this process, the menstrual cycle begins when the egg is not fertilized and the body degrades the uterine lining.

Other reasons for bleeding in pregnancy

A pregnant woman does not have periods, but she may still have mild bleeding. Bleeding in pregnancy is not necessarily a sign of any problem. You should find out the cause of bleeding in pregnancy and talk to the doctor about it.



First quarter of pregnancy

Bleeding is more likely in the first trimester of pregnancy. A mild spotting may occur if the placenta is implanted in the uterus. Changes in the cervical cells can also be felt during pregnancy, which can lead to light bleeding, especially after sex.

Other causes of bleeding in the first trimester include ectopic pregnancy, infection, miscarriage, subchorionic haemorrhage (which involves bleeding between the uterine wall and placenta), gestational trophoblastic disease.



20 weeks after pregnancy

Bleeding may occur after the first trimester of pregnancy for the following reasons:

Cervical examination: The doctor will examine the cervix for any type of problem. This process can lead to light bleeding.

When placenta is implanted at or near the opening of the cervix, the condition of placenta praevia occurs.

During delivery, the cervix widens and the uterus shrinks to bring the baby down. This may cause slight bleeding.

On the advice of a doctor, you can do sex in pregnancy. Due to the high sensitivity in the vaginal and cervical tissues, a little bleeding and spotting can be felt.

This happens when the uterus peels during labor. This is rare.

This happens when the uterus peels during labor. This is rare. Placenta abstraction: In this placenta begins to separate from the uterus before the baby is born.

If the woman is bleeding during any week or month of pregnancy, note the blood color, volume and thickness and tell the doctor.