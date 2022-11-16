León, Guanajuato.- Dreaming of kissing a person in a dream, is one of the feelings that have many ways of manifesting itself, for each person it can mean something special or not, but most of those who have experienced this type of dream, you will wonder what it means, and this answer has several ways of answering.

We will tell you about all the possibilities that exist behind dreaming of kissing someone. And it does not always mean that it is something that is deeply desired, sometimes the unconscious simply presents images that do not make much sense, however, there are many beliefs around kissing in a dream.

We share the meaning of kissing in dreams:

If you dream that the couple kisses, it can mean that good luck will knock on your door, and good fortune will envelop you and those around you.

If you dream that you kiss an unknown man, you have to stay alert because this could represent the beginning of a very positive streak for those who have this type of dream, through the representation of a male character.

If you dream that you kiss a young woman even if you are a teenager, it means that there will be good news for the future. If the person dreams that he kisses a property, it means that soon a beautiful woman will come to offer her dowries.

If you dream that you kiss a person who has died, it means that you will soon receive the news that you are a creditor of a great fortune. The bad news is that if you dream that you kiss a person who is not your partner, it may mean that you could soon be involved in a betrayal of your current partner.

On the other hand, if you dream that you kiss the earth, it may mean that they will come humiliation and bad times in the future.

There’s a lot interpretations about a dream in which kisses are the protagonist, take it easy, write down your dream when you wake up, depending on the feelings you experience in the dream moment you can establish if it was a beautiful dream or one actual nightmare.