According to specialists in the field, the dreams can be a representation of things we feelthat we hide or deny in some way while we are awake, but that, when we are asleep, they appear with force and sometimes, with too much realism.

Wanting to know the meaning of dreams is not something new, since historically the human being has had this concern. There are books, specialized articles and more sources that analyze dreams and their meaning. Debate has consulted some of them in search of answers.

What is the meaning of dreaming with the dead?

After being born, the most “certain” event we have in our lives is death. We know that dying is a normal part and is what completes and closes the circle of a person’s life. Maybe that’s why death is constantly on our minds. But what does it mean to dream of death?

According to specialized sources on the subject, dreaming of death is not necessarily related to our own death, but it does have an important meaning. This is the abrupt end of something, such as a relationship, a job, or a stage in life.

What does it mean to dream of your own death? /pxhere

The answer to what it means to dream of death might not be a bad thing, since it is also interpreted as a sign that important changes are taking place in a person’s life, which can represent a kind of personal reinvention.

Such changes can be reflected in aspects such as our lives, such as our health, our diet, our emotions, our interpersonal relationships, among others.

But be careful: in some cases, people can come to dream of their own death when they are going through complicated personal situations, such as fears, anxieties or emotional blocks.

It is important to note that the interpretation of dreams is not an exact science and much of what it manages to establish as meanings is subject to a certain subjectivity, which begins with the mental and personal framework of the person experiencing those dreams.

The truth is that psychology experts affirm that dreams help people understand important aspects of their own identity, such as affective relationships, tensions, the reason behind those concerns, as well as desires that are not freely expressed. .

Some researchers affirm that dreams, by representing the person, can have an important function in eradicating internal tensions and traumas.