Dreams with American bills, with bundles of dollars, usually have different positive meanings, wherever in the world the dreamer is from and where he is dreaming. That is to say, be this a Norwegian, a Vietnamese or a Dominican to name a few cases. And it is that dollars are the image of prosperity, of well-being achieved.

Except, of course, that you were born in Argentina. And in addition to galloping inflations and recurring corralitos, you have to live on your newscasts with a group counting millions in bundles in the financial company called La Rosadita (it happened in 2013 and was broadcast by Jorge Lanata in his PPT program). Or surprise you in front of the television with a former Secretary of Public Works like José López with a submachine gun in his hand and leaving 9 million dollars in a Monastery at 3 in the morning on June 14, 2016. Too much impunity to be considered a positive dream.

But don’t worry. Even in our country, not all dreams with dollars have the meaning of those two nightmares mentioned above. But concretely, when we dream strong, When we dream of dollars, what does that dream mean?

Dream or nightmare? Martín Báez counting dollars in the financial SGI. Scandal.

What does it mean to dream of dollars?

When we are well in our lives, when we have work and a certain emotional well-being, dreams with dollars usually mean that positive situations will happen in the times to come. Auguries of prosperity and improvement. Of course, the meaning will always depend on the context and the personal situation of who is dreaming. And sometimes, there are cases where dreaming of dollars is something negative or shows us a problem in our daily lives.

Tarot teacher Victoria Arderius shows us these two sides of the strong coin of the Argentines: “Dreaming of euphorically throwing dollars towards the ceiling, augurs a good economic moment. Dreaming of lying down or throwing yourself on a bed covered in dollars, indicates that the dreamer is in a stage in which he can rest on what he has built with his own effort”, He tells us.

But note: “In the Tarot there is an arcane that alerts us to the following: the Seven of Pentacles is the card of thefts and scams. It illustrates a person who gains the confidence of the victim to fleece him at the first carelessness. To dream that your dollars are stolen in a robbery, denotes a high degree of uncertainty in the dreamer, signals a permanent state of alarm and a lot of fear of the unexpected”.

An employee of the Korean bank in Seoul counts dollars. Meaning of dreaming with bundles.

Arderius, an ontological coach, also tells us that “Dreaming of putting dollars on the mattress means that there is something we do not want to think about, much less talk about. Dreaming of stealthily hiding dollars, in a hidden place, avoiding by all means that someone sees it, reveals that there is something we want to hide, something we believe can harm us in the eyes of the people”.

We pointed out to Arderius that hiding the dollars in the mattress seems more an Argentine act than an ecumenical one, as a sign of identity. “The dollar is always synonymous with strong currency – the tarot reader points out -, But it is very different to dream of dollars for a Swiss or a Canadian than for an Argentine, who lives in a country with so many problems with the dollar. For this reason, being very afraid that they will discover the place where the dollars were hidden, shows that the dreamer is afraid that they will take something that he considers very valuable., be it your place in a group or an opportunity that you think belongs to you ”.

In other words, in dreams, the dollar often reveals the state of the dreamer, his affection and his fears, we asked him. And Arderius confirms it with a couple of examples that expand the meanings of dreaming about dollars.

“Losing the key to the safe or the key to the dollar account is a dream that indicates fear of not knowing how to do things, of being outdated and losing access to a person, a love, or a highly valued situation.. And open the safe, discover that the dollar savings are gone and think frantically who can have taken them, manifests distrust of the environment. It would be good for that dreamer to review who is who among his friends and even in his family, to be clear about what can be expected of each of the people with whom he interacts, “concludes the tarot reader.

Dreaming of dollars has positive and negative meanings.

Diffused meanings of dreaming about dollars

In all the experiences rescued on the web blog and in specialist publications, there are certain concordances about some basic meanings that you always have to think about when dreaming of dollars. For example: