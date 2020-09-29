Driving on autumn roads is fraught with surprises. In the dark, in bad weather, you can lose control and make dangerous mistakes. When ditching holes or puddles or when driving through a sharp turn, the car runs the risk of jumping out with the right pair of wheels to the side of the road with unpredictable consequences. The car turns out to be on the so-called mixed (from English mixed). Its right and left wheels rest on a surface with different grip properties, and movement in such conditions can lead to unexpected sideways pulls, turns, which can cause an accident. What should you do in such a situation?

Pulls into a roadside ditch

On sections of the road with different grip properties, the car can be completely unexpected. For example, you had to make an evasive maneuver so as not to fly into a huge hole in the asphalt, or an oncoming truck crossed your lane at a bend and had to turn the steering wheel to the side to avoid a collision. When the right wheels hit the unpaved shoulder at high speed, the car experiences additional resistance to movement. There is a turning moment, and sometimes it seems that the curb is “sucking in” or grabbing the wheels. This effect is popularly called “brow biting”. The word brow in this case does not mean a human eyebrow, but a furrow on the ground. And the effect literally means that the car gets stuck and cannot quickly get out of the dirt trap.

The effect is most pronounced when there is tall grass or loose sand on the side of the road. Worse than them are only softened shoulders, spoiled by water. It is bad when the asphalt rises above the part of the roadside sagging in the mud and prevents the wheel from quickly returning to the road. The car pulls strongly to the side and the driver has to help him with the steering wheel in order to straighten the trajectory.

Front wheel drive vehicle

If you panic and start braking, then a car without ABS runs the risk of spinning around. The right wheels slip, and the left wheels grip very tenaciously on the asphalt, which is why the unfolding effect is enhanced and can drastically change the trajectory of the car. The old “VAZ” “classic” in such situations was dangerous and with inept actions at the wheel the car could be in a ditch or worse, in the oncoming lane.

Modern front wheel drive vehicles with ABS are more stable. However, they also behave unpredictably in the mixed doubles, especially during heavy braking.

In these situations, different cars have their own ways of correcting the trajectory of movement. For front-wheel drive vehicles, a combination of light braking followed by gas addition helps to get back onto the tarmac. Brake pressure aids turning, and traction on the front wheels helps pull the machine off the ground. Front-wheel drive cars are the most comfortable in this respect.

Rear wheel drive car

Rear-wheel drive cars beat the edge worse. They have a center of gravity mixed into the base, which is why when adding traction to the rear axle, the car can experience even more turning moment. The right drive wheel will begin to bury and slip, and the left on the asphalt will be without traction due to the operation of the differential. When adding gas, the machine runs the risk of going towards the cuvette.

In this case, slow down smoothly and drive the car onto the asphalt without gas using the steering wheel. If the sand on the side of the road is so loose that it strongly grips the steering front wheels, then you can slow down until the car comes to a stop. The main thing is not to turn the steering wheel in different directions too much. This is the main cause of many accidents.

Always imagine where the front wheels are facing. And if they are directed to the road, then the car will be there when the problematic section of the roadside is passed. If, with fear, send them into a ditch, then the car will go exactly there.

In general, the “browbite” effect does not always occur. The roads are being improved and the sides are covered with gravel. But sometimes on the secondary narrow roads there are still problematic roadsides, for which one must be ready to meet. And the strongest effect is observed when falling into a snowdrift at the edge of the roadway.