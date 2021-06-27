It is the month of LGBTTTIQA + pride, so these types of doubts often run. What does it mean to be asexual? No wonder someone wonders what you mean by And if you have this type of orientation and you had not even realized it.

And it is that asexuality is part of the community LGBTTTIQA +, being the “A” dedicated to asexual people, and who also fight for their recognition within society as people who do not have to be discriminated against. We tell you what it implies.

What does it mean to be asexual?

Asexuality is the “lack of desire and sexual arousal“, which can be combined with an orientation, that is, the “emotional, romantic, sexual or affective attraction towards another individual “, as explained by Wendy Portillo and Raúl Paredes from Institute of Neurobiology (INB) -UNAM in their article Asexuality., only this time there is usually no sexual desire for others.

It’s about people, who can be men, women, non-binary and even trans people, that “do not experience attraction sexual by no fellow“.

Here it should be noted the difference between gender identity and orientation: the first is how the individual identifies with his person and socially with others, that is, man, woman, non-binary person, trans man or woman, etc .; while the second refers to the preferences with those who are emotionally or sexually related, that is: heterosexuality, homosexuality, bisexuality, etc..

This does not mean that all asexual people lack affective relationships, since there are also those who want to be romantically associated with another person. So they can form relationships, the researchers explain, homo-romantic, hetero-romantic and bi-romantic couples, among other combinations.

It should be noted that it is estimated that around one percent of the world’s people are asexual, and more and more people join the movement for their recognition in society or find an environment where to register. The asexual community identifies itself with a flag of colors black, gray, white and purple.

Todd Chavez, an example of asexuality on television

One of the representations of asexuality on television in recent years is Todd chavez, a character from the hit Netflix animated series aimed at mature audiences, BoJack Horseman.

He is a spontaneous character, friend and tenant of BoJack, who constantly has irreverent ideas. However, discovers his orientation after reuniting with his ex high school girlfriend Emily, with whom she discovers that she is straight, asexual-romantic, re-forming a relationship with her. In episode 6 of season 4, Stupid motherfucker, he is openly asexual.

