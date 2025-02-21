Monday. First day of the week. Everything seems to go very well with rest until one night, suddenly, wake up and you don’t reconcile the dream again. Although it seems something punctualover time you realize that It is not isolated and is repeated more frequently than desired.

Causes

And you are frustrated, of course. Between The most common causes From the night awakenings, the following can be highlighted:

Hunger or thirst.

Respiratory problems

Organic dysfunctions (bladder, prostate and kidney problems).

Imbalances in circadian rhythms.

Heavy digestions and gastrointestinal reflux.

Stress and anxiety.

Inappropriate rest environment.

More details

Approximately one third of the world’s population is affected by this type of problem that should not be confused with The Conciliation Insomnia (impossibility of falling asleep at the beginning of the night) or The insomnia of early awakening (schedule of advanced awakening), according to ‘Dreamy‘.

For some reason, in fact No It is very rare, there are people who always wake up at the same time during the night, like at 3 in the morning. According to numerology, it is a number that appears closely linked to joy, creativity, inspiration, sociability and self -knowledge.

To take into account

Those who are quite linked to this figure are usually very Optimisticwith great charisma and that overflow great energy. Also, those who enjoy sharing their most internal ideas, thoughts and talents with the rest of the world.

Therefore, if you are of this type of individuals, you are likely to be connected to the energy of this number and have a message to listen. Hence Recurrently When the clock marks the 3 can be interpreted as a touch of attention to focus on creativity and personal expression.