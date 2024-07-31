Last week, poliovirus was detected in sewage samples in Gaza, an alarming but hardly surprising development given the dismantling of the territory’s health systems after nine relentless months of war. More than 38,000 people have been killed in Gaza, 89,000 have been injured and more than 10,000 remain missing. Most hospitals are no longer functioning. Diarrheal diseases, respiratory infections and hepatitis A, among other illnesses, are already rife in Gaza. Almost everyone In this area, they face acute food insecurity and a catastrophic shortage of food, and malnutrition is affecting thousands of children, making them even more vulnerable to disease.

Some 2.3 million people live in the 365 square kilometres of the Gaza Strip, further concentrated by limited access to clean, safe water and deteriorating sanitation conditions. Since early May, nearly one million Gazans have been relocated from Rafah to Khan Younis and Deir El-Balah, where the poliovirus samples were detected.

Although there have been no reported cases of polio, if immediate action is not taken it is only a matter of time before poliovirus reaches the thousands of children left unprotected. Children under five are at risk, especially those under two years of age, as many of them have not been vaccinated in the nine months of conflict.

That is why the World Health Organization is sending more than a million polio vaccines to Gaza, which will be administered in the coming weeks to prevent the disease from taking its toll on children. But without an immediate ceasefire and a vigorous acceleration of humanitarian aid, as well as a vaccination campaign specifically targeting young children, deaths from preventable diseases and treatable injuries will continue.

We have repeatedly seen that polio thrives in places affected by conflict and instability. In 2017, in war-torn Syria, an outbreak of poliovirus variants – a mutation of wild viruses that can spread in under-immunized populations – paralyzed 74 children. In Somalia, a decade-long civil war has now led to the longest unbroken chain of poliovirus variant transmission anywhere in the world, circulating since 2017. In Afghanistan and Pakistan, the last two countries where wild polioviruses still paralyze children, humanitarian crises and persistent insecurity have prevented the virus from being defeated once and for all.

Now, children trapped in Gaza are facing this same threat with nowhere to turn. Before the conflict, vaccination coverage was 99%. Now that rate has dropped to 86%, a dangerous figure that leaves pockets of unvaccinated children through which the virus can circulate. A decimated health system, lack of security, destroyed infrastructure, massive population displacement and shortages of medical supplies have prevented children from receiving many of the vital vaccines.

Only 16 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are functioning – with reduced services – and less than half of primary care facilities are still operational. At the same time, the 70% All of Gaza’s sewage pumps have been destroyed and not a single sewage treatment plant is functioning, providing a perfect breeding ground for the spread of disease.

In this difficult context, health workers are risking their lives to care for the population – from operating without electricity to testing wastewater samples for deadly diseases. That poliovirus was detected in Gaza before a large-scale outbreak of paralytic polio was declared is testament to these incredible efforts, given that the disease surveillance system has been drastically reduced by insecurity.

For more than three decades, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (IEMP) – comprised of Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – has supported health authorities around the world to establish and maintain disease surveillance systems that can detect viruses, as well as other health threats that may arise, in all circumstances.

In Syria, such systems helped detect and stop the 2017 outbreak of poliovirus variants, following a handful of house-to-house vaccination campaigns. Last year, surveillance activities in Ukraine revealed an outbreak of poliovirus variants due to the ongoing war. Two children were paralyzed, before a rapid vaccination response halted the virus.

In a time of extreme hardship and danger, the international community has a responsibility to leave no one behind and to prioritize health and well-being. This is not unheard of: from the civil war in El Salvador in the 1980s to the conflict in Sudan’s Darfur region in the early 2000s, periods of ceasefire called “Days of Tranquility” have been negotiated to halt wars and ensure that life-saving vaccines reach communities trapped in inaccessible conflict-affected areas.

Today, the detection of poliovirus in Gaza is another sobering reminder of the plight of the population. Continuing conflict will not only increase the death toll in the territory, it will also hamper efforts to detect and respond to preventable health threats such as polio. While immediate efforts are underway to reach all children with polio vaccine, ultimately a ceasefire and unhindered entry of aid are the only definitive ways to protect the population and prevent a massive outbreak. The world is watching. The big question is: When will something be done?

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is Director-General of the World Health Organization.

