Suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council was a matter of time. Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, announced this intention of Washington in his intervention before the Council on March 1, when Russia’s aggression against Ukraine had not even completed a week.

The decision to suspend one of the 47 members of the Council rests with the General Assembly, the highest UN body.

The massive support for the two resolutions it had adopted so far on the situation in Ukraine, which obtained 140 and 141 votes in favour, suggested that Russia’s suspension would have the support of two-thirds of the Member States to vote in a session dedicated to this matter.

Indeed, this was the case this Thursday, when 93 countries voted in favor and 24 against suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council. But What does Russia’s suspension from this UN body mean in concrete terms? Are we facing the collapse of multilateralism?

EL TIEMPO spoke about it with the lawyer and international analyst Ramón Muñoz, director of the International Human Rights Network, a non-governmental organization with extensive experience in Geneva.

Martin Griffiths, UN Humanitarian Envoy looking at mass grave of dead civilians in Bucha. Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

What does it mean that Russia has been suspended from the UN Human Rights Council?

It is a strong decision by the General Assembly as a consequence of the violations committed in the invasion of Ukraine. It must be understood as a sanction and as a rejection of the massive violations that they are committing.. A suspension of this type has only occurred twice: the other precedent was Libya in 2011.

I think that it is a measure that is justified because, what is the point of keeping a country that is committing aggression, that is an international crime, and that, as the indications show, possibly also is committing war crimes?

What does Moscow lose by leaving the Council?

It loses influence in an international environment such as that of Geneva, where Russia has maintained a position of rejecting resolutions that do not have the support of the countries concerned by reports of rapporteurs, or by resolutions that concern them. According to them, this amounts to politicizing or manipulating human rights, to the detriment of sovereignty.



Could Russia return to the Human Rights Council? Who does that decision depend on?

It must be borne in mind that this is a suspension and that a UN State cannot be excluded indefinitely from integrating one of its organs, or, in any case, not beyond the period for which it was elected, but I believe that it is not feasible for Russia to return to the Council as long as it continues to commit these violations.

On the other hand, it is the General Assembly that elects the members of the Council and that can suspend their right to be on it. So she would be the one to make this decision. But logic tells me that it is unlikely that, in a situation of such gravity, the Assembly will take a contrary decision in 2022.

There are voices that point out that excluding Russia from the Council would be counterproductive for the system itself and for multilateralism. What is your position?

I do not rule out the validity of those arguments. But, given the seriousness of the situation, given the possibility that the Russian army has committed serious crimes, I believe that this is a justified measure.

Of course, the Council is a space for multilateralism and diplomacy, but it is a matter of balance: keeping in the Council a State that has attacked another, that has violated its territorial integrity, and that has bombed the population and the infrastructure civilian, would undermine the legitimacy of that very body.

CARMEN LUCIA CASTANO

For the time

GENEVA

