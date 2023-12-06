The tensions between Venezuela and Guyana due to the dispute over the Essequibo territory, which translates into 160,000 square kilometers – unlike the 2,200 kilometers of border with Colombia – come from a long time ago, but They intensified this week after the referendum held by Caracas and President Nicolás Maduro’s proposal to create a law to exercise control over the disputed area.

To understand the history of the dispute, we must go back in time to the year 1777, when Spain still exercised control and independence had not been achieved in Venezuela. At that time, the Captaincy General of Venezuela was established, which would later disappear with the declaration of independence in 1811. On both dates, the territorial limits extended to the Essequibo River. according to the maps that are still preserved.

At that time, Great Britain maintained the colonies of what is now Guyana and Suriname and The English claimed that its limits also reached the Essequibo River. When Simón Bolívar proclaimed Gran Colombia with the signing of the Constitution at the Congress of Cúcuta, in 1821, Venezuela protested to Great Britain – according to historical records – for the presence of “settlers” on the river limit.

Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela. Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

Making the story shorter, in 1899 a court was established in Paris, from which the well-known Paris Award came out, in which the parties participated but Caracas did not have the representation it expected. The United States was also part of the tribunal that decided that the Essequibo territory belonged to the British.



In 1962, Venezuela denounced before the United Nations that the Paris Award was flawed and therefore considered it null. After years of talks, a few months before Guyana’s independence, the 1966 Geneva Agreement was signed, in which The parties decided to find mechanisms that would allow the dispute to be resolved. Furthermore, the new pact insisted that unilateral decisions could not be made, and that both sides had to agree on any next step.

The United Nations appointed a special mediator who for years held talks but without progress in finally defining the limits.

The Essequibo is a land and river area that also gives access to the sea to Venezuela from the Delta Amacuro state.what is known as the Atlantic Facade, a space where today six oil companies extract oil through concessions granted by Guyana, a situation that Caracas has denounced for “being in violation of the Geneva Agreement.”

In that sea, a large oil reserve has been discovered that, according to data provided by the Government of Venezuela, generated a profit of 26 billion dollars for Exxon Mobil in 2022. But there are also Chinese companies exploiting in the area. There is also gas, in those waters and on land, and the area is also rich in gold and other minerals.

The Kaieteur Falls, in the disputed area, known to Venezuelans as Guyana Esequiba.

What does the International Court of Justice have to do with it?

In 2015, Guyana went – unilaterally – to the United Nations and requested that the dispute be sent to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In 2018, the court declared itself competent and Caracas denounced that it could not recognize the jurisdiction of the body because it was not a joint request. However, today the ICJ continues the process.

Venezuela did not present a defense at first, a situation that Guyana took advantage of to continue the process at the ICJ.

Today, after several hearings in which almost no verdict has been given in favor of Venezuela, the Venezuelan representation maintains a team of experts who will have to present arguments in April 2024, the date on which a ruling from the ICJ is expected. shed light on what the delimitation would be like.

Image of the headquarters of the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Essequibo has been administered by Guyana for several years. Even, over time, Georgetown included that space on its official maps, while Venezuela represented it as an area in claim.

About 125,000 people live in the area, many do not speak Spanish and identify as Guyanese. There are indigenous groups such as Sarao, Warao, Arawako, Kariña, Patamuná, Arekuna, Akawaio, Wapishana, Makushi and Wai Wai. Some identify themselves as Pemón Venezuelans.

Constantly critics and scholars of the process point out that Hugo Chávez had a “weak” position towards Guyanawith the intention of adding efforts to its “revolutionary” cause, even sent aid and made agreements, including with the countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) that today are in favor of Georgetown.

Maduro’s plan to take control of Essequibo

For service attention, many of the people go to the areas of Tumeremo in the state of Bolívar, exactly the area from where it will “develop” the “reconquest” plan announced this Tuesday by President Nicolás Maduro, in which a special authority was appointed, the new territorial map was presented and it was ruled to grant oil concessions in the area.

In an event with ministers, governors, mayors, diplomats, soldiers and other high officials, Maduro proposed an “organic law to regulate the creation of the Guayana Esequiba state”, which includes the disputed area and the president of the National Assembly (Parliament), Jorge Rodríguez, promised to quickly discuss and approve, starting this Wednesday, all the articles of this legal framework, the details of which are unknown.

Maduro also ordered the state oil company PDVSA to grant licenses for the exploitation of resources in the Essequibo region and requested that they proceed to “to create the PDVSA-Essequibo division”: “That we immediately proceed to grant operating licenses for the operation and exploitation of oil, gas and mines in the entire area.”

The president also ordered the creation of a military division to serve the area in question, although without announcing any armed incursion into the territory.

Maduro’s resolutions also included the publication of a new national map, which will be distributed in all State institutions. as well as in educational centers, in which the so-called “claim area” ceases to be one for Venezuela, and becomes the state of Guayana Esequiba.

I immediately ordered to publish and take to all schools, high schools, Community Councils, public establishments, universities and in all homes in the country the new Map of Venezuela with our Guayana Esequiba. This is our beloved map! pic.twitter.com/qliW31Lyb9 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 6, 2023

What does Nicolás Maduro’s announcement imply?

The measures announced by Maduro are the product of the referendum that was held on December 3, of which there are doubts about the participation figures. According to the Venezuelan electoral body, it exceeded 10,000,000, although the opposition considers that there are errors in the figures.

The vote, in any case, challenges the ICJ, since one of the questions was the non-recognition of the entity’s jurisdiction. He also wondered about the establishment of the Essequibo state, which is what is known as Guayana Esequiba.

That would require – if realized – an investment of resources not only to grant citizenship to those who live in the area, but an entire infrastructure that many states do not even have.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, casts his vote during a consultative referendum on Essequibo. Photo: Presidency of Venezuela

Venezuela, which with the intended annexation would exceed one million square kilometers, does plan to begin granting nationality to the 125,000 people who live in Essequibo.

According to the head of state, it is about “the immediate activation of a human and social care plan” for this population that they hope to submit to a census, of which there are no details.

The Guyanese president, Irfaan Alí, has already responded to Caracas’ decision by assuring that he has the support of his allies, including the US Southern Command.

Irfaan Ali announced that he spoke with the UN Secretary General and that Guyana will file a complaint with the UN Security Council. He also said that he spoke with Caricom, the OAS, the US, Brazil and France. “Venezuela has declared itself a Nation outside the Law,” she indicated.

Guyana also assured that the statements of his Maduro counterpart are a “direct threat” against his country. “This is a direct threat to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of Guyana,” Ali said.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS