consumer prices in Argentina experienced a year-on-year rise last February 102.5%3.7 percentage points more than last January, reported this Tuesday the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

In the second month of the year, consumer prices grew 6.6% compared to last January, showing an acceleration with respect to the rate of 6% of the previous month.

Goods had a positive variation of 7% last month compared to January, while services rose 5.7%, data that amount to 103.7% and 98.7%, respectively, in the year-on-year comparison .

Among the increases registered in February, the following stand out: food and non-alcoholic beverageswith an increase of 9.8% in relation to January and 102.6% in interannual terms.

Consumer prices accumulated a rise of 94.8% last year, with a notable acceleration compared to the 50.9% verified in 2021.

Last December, in the third review of the agreement signed with Argentina in 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintained the inflation projection in Argentina for 2023 at 60%, but the projection included in the fourth revision is still expected to be known, pending approval by the agency’s board of directors.

Meanwhile, the most recent private forecasts collected monthly by the Central Bank indicate that inflation will be 99.9% this year and 81.7% in 2024.

