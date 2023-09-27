A New York judge declared this Tuesday Donald Trump and two of his sons responsible for “continued” financial “fraud” by inflating the value of properties and assets of the family business, the Trump Organization.

The judge’s ruling Arthur Engoron It is a setback for the former president just days before the civil trial for this case, which begins on Monday.

Engoron estimates that Donald Trump and his eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, are “responsible” for “continued violations” of the law.

What are they accused of?

New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the complaint, accused the Republican billionaire and his descendants of having “inflated” his assets to obtain advantageous bank loans and reduce your taxes from 2011 to 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that they lied for years to the treasury, lenders and insurers in a scheme that systematically declared erroneous values ​​on the company’s properties to enrich themselves.

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organization Inc., speaks during the Republican National Convention.

Trump’s lawyers had unsuccessfully asked the judge to dismiss the case before the trial began, granting what is known as summary judgment in his favor.

In addition to declaring that Trump and his children committed fraud, Engoron also revoked business licenses that allowed the Trump Organization to operate some of its properties in New York..

James is demanding $250 million in fines and the removal of both the former president and his children from running the family empire.

The overvaluation of the company’s assets was between $1.9 billion and $3.6 billion each year, according to James.

What properties and assets did they ‘inflate’?

In his ruling, Engoron accused Trump, who gave sworn testimony in the case, and his lawyers of “relying on false arguments.”

“In the world of the defendants (Trump and his children): rent-regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land,” the judge said.

“This is a fantasy world, not the real world,” he considered.

Among the properties erroneously overvalued – between 114 and 207 million dollars – was Trump’s apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan, which was listed as 30,000 square feet (2,787 square meters) when it was actually 10,996 square feet (1,021 square meters).

“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a developer calculating his own decades-old living space, can only be considered fraud,” the judge said.

Trump, favorite for the Republican Party nomination for president in the 2024 elections, called the case a “witch hunt,” calling the prosecutor, a black Democrat, “racist.”

Trump supporters are waiting for him at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

Other cases against him

In January, The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million by a New York judge in a criminal tax and financial fraud case.

Trump, 77, also faces federal charges for mishandling secret documents and conspiracy charges for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

He is also facing state charges for alleged payments to buy the silence of a porn actress in New York, and for pressuring officials to annul the election results in favor of Joe Biden in the state of Georgia.

The former president was found liable in a civil trial in May for sexual assault against a columnist in 1996 and for defamation against the same journalist in comments he made last year.

AFP