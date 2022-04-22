US President Joe Biden sent a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, on Thursday. to formalize the designation of Colombia as a non-NATO strategic ally.

(Read here: “Appointment with Maduro will not affect Biden-Duque meeting,” says the White House)

In a statement broadcast by the White House, Biden affirms that this appointment is “In recognition of the importance of the relationship between the United States and

Colombia and Colombia’s crucial contributions to regional and international security”.

With this message, the Biden administration confirmed the version that this newspaper anticipated in early Marchwhen the US president took advantage of his appointment with Iván Duque (in Washington) to announce his intention to declare Colombia a Non-NATO Main Ally or MNNA, for its acronym in English.

At that time, Biden transmitted this project to his Colombian counterpart, a special status that entails economic and military privileges, and which only 17 other countries in the world have.

Under a law from the mid-1980s, the president must inform Congress 30 days before formalizing the decision.

(In context: What it would mean for Colombia to have extra NATO ally status)

This is a very relevant designation, especially in the context of the world crisis that was unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that has many implications for security and defense issues.

Although the MNNA does not contemplate a mutual defense clause as it happens with the members of NATO, it does grant the designated country a series of military and financial advantages that other countries do not possess. But, above all, it represents a clear sign of closeness in bilateral relations.

File photo of NATO soldiers. Photo: EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS

Although Congress also has that power (of designation), the way through the executive route is more expeditious since the president has the power to designate a country unilaterally after a recommendation from the State and Defense departments and after the legislative consultation.

Currently there are only two countries in Latin America -Brazil and Argentina- that have MNNA with the US.

The rest of the list is completed by Australia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Jordan, New Zealand, Bahrain, Philippines, Thailand, Kuwait, Morocco, Pakistan, Tunisia and Qatar. Although Taiwan is not part of the list, it has had these same benefits since 2003.

(In other news: What will the meeting between Iván Duque and Joe Biden be like? What will they talk about?)

Among the things that an MNNA grants include inclusion in research and development programs with the Department of Defense as well as permission to use credits from the US financial system for the purchase or rental of defense equipment.

Likewise, participation in anti-terrorism programs, priority in the delivery of US military surpluses that the country acquires, loans of equipment and materials for research projects, access to air-space technology and reciprocal training.



It also gives the power so that the country can store US military elements that are part of its war reserve.

The MNNA was created in 1987 when Congress determined that Australia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand could enter into cooperation agreements with the Department of Defense despite not being members of NATO and gave power to the executive to appoint new members.

Since then, the other countries have entered the list by presidential determination. The latest of these was Qatar, which was included earlier this year by President Biden.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

@sergom68