TikTok is the application that allows users to make a sound, word, phrase or song go viral in a matter of hours or days. The last great theme that has impacted the public and the radio is “Lala”, the Myke Towers song that came out in March of this year. Although it is a catchy piece of music and people are adding it to their playlists, many wonder what the phrase that repeats throughout the Puerto Rican reggaeton song means.

What is “Lala”?

“Lala” is song number 22 on the album “La vida es una”, fourth studio album by Puerto Rican singer Myke Towers.

What does “Lala” mean?

Some people may think that the title “Lala” refers to something innocent, but it could be quite the opposite. While Myke Towers hasn’t clarified the true meaning, some TikTok users point out that the term ‘lala’ refers to the movement of the tongue. The meaning is ambiguous, since it can refer to a joke, to a game or to the relationships of couples.

Why did the song “Lala” go viral?

The song went viral on TikTok due to to a stanza being nicely merged with a CapCut template. Likewise, the reggaetonero helped this become a trend.

https://www.tiktok.com/@myketowersmtyk/video/7247928524663721262?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7219369940577977862

What does the viral part of the song “Lala” say?

The viral part of the song “Lala” by Myke Towers is the following:

“She left me to drive

It will always feel when I arrive at a place

I was crowning since I was younger

It looks good from the photo, but better from the front”

What are the complete lyrics of the song “Lala”?

La-la-la-la-la-la (Full Harmony)

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

Everything is fine, you don’t have to stress

I will not leave you alone

I got hooked the first time I saw her

I fell in love when I danced with her

He wanted to hit for a while

put my back against the wall

And if I go down, you know what I’ll do

La-la-la-la-la-la

you want mommy

His eyes will turn

I look at her and she smacks

The red lipstick

that loose waist

Baby, if I catch you

I raise you to the height

You tell me and I’ll pick you up

She let me drive

It will always feel when I arrive at a place

I was crowning since I was younger

By photo’ it looks good but from the front better

He gave himself a couple of drinks too much

From the red wine he asked me to pause when he was on the fifth

I took a ride around the neighborhood with the KYMCO

When they see me from the front they remain trinco’

She does it alone, she pays it alone

Turn on another one that this one turns off

He’s getting my attention because he wants me to

La-la-la-la-la-la

you want mommy

His eyes will turn

I look at her and she smacks

The red lipstick

that loose waist

Baby, if I catch you

I raise you to the height

You tell me and I’ll pick you up

When something is for you it is inevitable

Baby your desire is remarkable

Let’s do it like there’s no TV or cable

that look is to blame

They are watching us, let’s go

He told me: Don’t think about it too much and give it to me

From his face you can see that he savors it

The neighbors watching and the balcony opened

I love it when he puts a bad face

I refill the bullet combs

And I even left the short one in the living room

I was focused on

La-la-la-la-la-la

I your Carmelo and you my

when i go down

He always asks me

I never stop

And she likes him

I have her crazy with him

It is only touched when

Looking at her and I do

I your Carmelo and you my

when i go down

He always asks me

I never stop

And she likes him

I have her crazy with him

It is only touched when

Looking at her and I do.

