The US Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank) moderately increased its reference interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. 4.75 to 5 percent as expected by the marketstill worried about inflation and despite the problems in the banking sector that could “weigh” on the economy.

The Fed argued that the problems of the banking sector “likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and could weigh on economic activity, employment and inflation”, according to a statement published by the entity on Wednesday. “The extent of the effects (of the banking crisis) is uncertain,” the central bank added.

In any case, he reaffirmed that “the US banking system (is) solid and resilient.”

Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, said at a press conference after the release of the statement that all the money of savers in the United States is “safe”.

Powell also stressed that the Fed will draw “lessons” from this episode and called on strengthen banking supervision and regulation.

Meanwhile, the Fed updated its economic forecasts for United States and now anticipates inflation that is somewhat higher than expected in December, of 3.6 percent in 2023 compared to 3.5 percent initially expected.

The agency cut its GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent previously estimated.

The members of the Monetary Policy Committee (FOMC), who met during the last two days, agreed that there will be other interest rate hikes in the coming months, although in their statement they speak of “additional actions to reaffirm monetary policy”, without explicitly mentioning the rates.

This is the ninth rate hike in a year to combat inflation.

Why was the Fed under pressure?

The Fed held its March meeting in the midst of a dilemma: continue raising its monetary policy rate to try to contain inflation by making credit more expensive and thus containing consumption and investment, or pause to avoid a worsening of the difficulties experienced by some banks exposed to rising interest rates.

The market went from expecting a strong rise of half a percentage point in rates after statements by the president of the agency, to predicting stable rates after the outbreak of the banking crisis with the bankruptcy of three financial institutions in less than a week in USA.

The bankruptcy of regional banks Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Silvergate created a wave of concern.

Governments, central banks and regulators intervened urgently to try to restore confidence in the system and avoid contagion.

Likewise, the Credit Suisse bank, which had already been in difficulties for years, was shaken and was bought last Sunday by its compatriot UBS.

The Fed lent about $164 billion to banks in about ten days so that all customers who want to withdraw their money can do so.

The Fed was under pressure since the fall of these banks was largely due to very fast and very strong rate increases, which reduced the value of the assets of these institutions.

Meanwhile, the stock markets on Wall Street reacted negatively to the Fed’s decision. After holding up during the day, the indices fell minutes before closing: the Dow Jones finally lost 1.63 percent; the technological Nasdaq, 1.60 percent, and the S&P 500, 1.65, percent.

