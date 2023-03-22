The presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, held a second day of meetings on Tuesday in Moscow. Both presidents proclaimed that they started a “new era” in your relationships and highlighted their identity of positions vis-à-vis the Western powers.

In turn, Putin and Xi spoke out against the unleashing of a nuclear war and moved away, for the moment, the ghost of a confrontation on Ukrainian soil of this nature.

The two stressed that such a conflict would only leave losers.. “The parties once again declare that there can be no victors in a nuclear war and that the latter must never be unleashed,” the two leaders said in a joint statement.

But perhaps the most significant were the nearly 14 agreements that Moscow and Beijing signed on bilateral cooperation on issues such as scientific research, trade, military developmentamong others.

“We have signed a declaration that strengthens our strategic partnership and relations that are entering a new era,” said the Chinese president.

This includes a project to build a gigantic pipeline that will carry gas from the Siberian region to northwest China, a project known as Siberia Force 2.. According to Putin, when the pipeline comes into service it will be able to route “50,000 million cubic meters of gas” to the Asian giant.

The presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP

Russia – under Western sanctions due to the offensive in Ukraine – seeks to reorient Russian hydrocarbon production and the demand for energy from the Asian giant, the world’s second largest economy, seems to offer excellent prospects. Moscow and Beijing They will also strengthen their military cooperation in order to increase mutual trust between their Armed Forces.

The parties will regularly carry out joint patrols both at sea and in airspace, joint exercises, exchanges and cooperation.

“The parties will regularly carry out joint patrols both at sea and in the airspace, joint exercises, exchanges and cooperation within the framework of all existing bilateral mechanisms,” the presidents indicated.

The other key issue that gravitated during the summit was China’s proposal to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin expressed cautious support for Beijing’s positionbut blamed the Westerners and Ukraine for the lack of responses to these eventual proposals, which include the call for respect for the territorial sovereignty of all countries.

“Many points of the peace plan proposed by China (…) can serve as the basis for a peaceful solution, when the West and kyiv are ready for it. But for the moment we do not see willingness on his part, ”said the Russian president.

Although Putin did not hesitate to praise the Chinese plan and Beijing’s “constructive” stance, he was never willing to order a cessation of hostilities.

The United States and its allies are skeptical of the Chinese proposal. In fact, this Monday, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken,

Volodimir Zeleneski (Left), President of Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin (Right), President of Russia. Photo: Sergei SUPINSKY and Sergei GUNEYEV / various sources / AFP

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, he assured instead, after those statements, that He invited China to talk and that until now he is waiting for “an answer”.

China actively mediated the recent diplomatic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, but analysts consider it difficult to achieve a cessation of hostilities in the former Soviet republic. In any case, Beijing seeks to project itself as a mediating country in international diplomacy.

Ukraine remains unchanged in its position that, before implementing any road map, Russia must withdraw its troops from its territory, referring to the annexed regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.

In this regard, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, urged Xi on Tuesday to speak with kyiv as soon as possible if he really advocates peace in Ukraine. “China needs to start understanding Ukraine’s perspective and engage directly with President Zelensky,” he stressed, recalling that Beijing “has not been able to condemn Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine.”

Xi’s three-day tour in Moscow, which ends today and kicked off on Monday with an “informal meeting between the two leaders”, is also a personal accolade for Putin, on whom has been weighing since last week an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, considered war crimes. Finally, Xi invited his Russian counterpart to visit China in the coming months.

