Mexico is undergoing an important process of power change. Starting next October 1, the country’s first female president will take office and, in the midst of the situation, a judicial reform was announced which has attracted attention not only within the nation but internationally, which is why, even, relations with the United States and Canada were paused.

It is worth remembering that the North American countries have an important trade agreement that benefits all three nations. In fact, it is estimated that in 2023, trade between Mexico and the United States alone will reach a value of US$745,000,000,000, so the statements by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, regarding pausing his government’s relations with the embassies of other North American countries have caused uncertainty.

It should be remembered that last Thursday, The US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, spoke out regarding judicial reform claiming that it posed a risk to Mexican democracy and could even jeopardize trade relations with the United States.

Due to measures such as allowing judges to be elected by popular vote, Both the United States and Canada have raised concerns about the scope of the constitutional reform. since many consider that this could compromise the administration of justice in the Latin country where there have also been different protests against it. The reality is that, as the media points out, Univision, Pausing relations is not an authorized diplomatic conceptso its consequences are not clear.

Even Alicia Bárcena, Mexico’s foreign secretary, wrote on her social profiles that The relationship with North American countries is a priority and fundamental So, on a day-to-day basis, it will continue to operate smoothly and normally.

Also It was clarified that the United States ambassador to Mexico will not be asked to leave the country. However, President López Obrador asked that the United States and Canada rectify their statement and that they respect Mexico’s independence and sovereignty.

Even so, there have already been various consequences. For example, the investment bank Morgan Stanley recommended that its clients reduce their exposure to Mexican companies listed on the stock exchange. There have been impacts on the Mexican currency and stocks.

López Obrador said that the Mexican government’s relations with the embassies of the United States and Canada were “on hold.” Photo:EFE Share

Mexico has already paused relations with governments other than the United States

Although it is made clear that pausing relations with other countries is not a formal diplomatic process, Mexico has already used this strategy on other occasions. In 2022, the Mexican president put relations with Spain on hold when he accused the country’s energy companies of treating Mexico as a “land of conquest” because he claimed that they took advantage of its advantageous conditions during previous governments.

The situation did not escalate and Bilateral relations between the two countries continued, Although some tension was generated, especially because in 2019 López Obrador had asked the King of Spain to issue an apology due to the conquest of the indigenous peoples in Mexico, something the monarch never did.