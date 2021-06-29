Time is running out. Lionel Messi ends his contract tomorrow, June 30, at 11:59 p.m. There are less than 36 hours before the Argentine, for the first time since he arrived as a teenager, ceases to be part of Barcelona. As of July 1, Messi will not have any contractual relationship with Barcelona and he will be completely free to make and break or sign for the club that he pleases. Barça will no longer be able to put any impediment, just continue with their offer, the negotiation and the need to convince Messi to continue at the Camp Nou.
What does it mean that Lionel Messi has terminated his contract with Barcelona? Mainly, it means that, within a day and a half, what many Catalans feared, what other fans wanted will happen: he will stop being a Barcelona footballer. The contract you will sign will no longer be a renewal, Well, his contract will have ended, he will be practically a new signing.
Another aspect to consider is the interest of other teams. Messi has the freedom to negotiate with whoever he pleases since January 1, but many clubs, out of respect for the owner club, do not talk about outside players or possible transfers. By the time Lionel Messi ends his contract, this respect will no longer exist. Talking about Messi and negotiating openly with him will no longer mean a lack of respect for Barcelona and it is likely that, now, there are teams that openly acknowledge their interest in the footballer … which it could make the wage bid more expensive. Not so the transfer, because Messi would arrive for free.
