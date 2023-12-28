There is no doubt that my political and religious opinions differ greatly from those of former priest Leonardo Boff. Over time, despite rejecting Leonardo Boff's political radicalism, I considered him as an enlightened, knowledgeable and prepared person.

I have just heard a statement he gave to the pamphlet website Opera Mundi, a purely ideological publication.

Perhaps to stay in line with Marxist thought, Boff started talking a lot of nonsense that doesn't suit someone who is erudite. Here I will address one — and only one: the issue of the Jews being “The Chosen People”, so vilified in their narrative.

Anyone who has a minimum of knowledge knows what this means and Boff, in his studies as a priest, certainly learned it. Perhaps Genésio Darci Boff (his real name) has forgotten what he learned in the seminary — after all, it has been 60 years since he finished his studies. So let's clarify.

1- What the Chosen People are NOT:

For Judaism, the term Chosen People does not make us better than anyone else

For Judaism, the term Chosen People does not give us ANY differentiated rights

For Judaism, the term Chosen People does not presuppose advantages of any kind

For Judaism, the term Chosen People does not exclude anyone since conversion to Judaism is open to any Human Being.

The people of Israel have no innate virtue or special qualities that define them or separate them from other peoples or nations.

Finally, and perhaps the most important, is that although the choice of the Jewish People as the Chosen People appears in the Bible countless times, there is not a single verse that gives it any privilege.

2- So, what does the Chosen People (or Chosen People) mean?

Judaism believes that we were elected to bring a series of messages to the world such as:

That G-d is one and only one, something absolutely revolutionary in the world that until then worshiped fire, rain, thunder and “n” types of images of snakes, lions, cows, etc.

That every human being has the right to a weekly rest, even if they are a slave or debtor. Another revolutionary idea

The concept of ethics and morals

The concepts of not killing, not stealing, not giving false testimony, etc.

3- So what does it mean for Jews to be the Chosen People?

Being the Chosen People means having received the task of bringing these values ​​to humanity. It means convincing slave owners to give their slaves a week off. It means telling idolaters that they must abandon images and paganism. It means telling the world that there are divine brakes on the lack of ethics and morals.

More than that, it also means that we will be persecuted for carrying a message that the world does not want to hear. The persistent liar doesn't want to stop lying, the adulterer doesn't want to abandon his lover, the thief doesn't want to become an upstanding citizen.

When we are chosen to carry a message that the world does not want to hear, we should prepare ourselves to be hated, isolated, persecuted.

Genésio (“Leonardo”) Boff certainly studied all of this. None of this appears in his speech. If he omitted, he prevaricated. If he just forgot, this article will revive his memory.

Marcos L. Susskind is a radio host and tour guide in Israel.