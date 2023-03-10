The two main powers of the Persian Gulf, Saudi Arabia and Irann, announced this Friday the restoration of their diplomatic relationss after years of suspension and historical tensions.

(In context: After years of broken relations, Iran and Saudi Arabia sign diplomatic agreement)

It is also a key fact to understand the internal strugglesI know that today there are shia (Iran) and sunni (Saudi Arabia) in the muslim world and that they seem to enter a new chapter after this decision.

“Following negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions in the next two months,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency said, citing a joint statement.

They agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions in the next two months.

The agreement was also signed in China, a country that acted as a mediator between the two oil powers and that for years has been fighting for regional hegemony.

For the Control Risks firm, “the advance follows almost two years of tentative talks and will facilitate the ability of both states, which will continue to be rivals, to solve geopolitical and security problems.”

Relations were broken by Riyadh in 2016 after attacks on its diplomatic headquarters in the Persian country (file photo). Photo: Mohammad REZA NADIMI / ISNA / AFP

When and why did the relations break off?

Riyadh had severed diplomatic relations with Tehran more than seven years ago, after citizens Iranians attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in the Islamic Republic following the execution in Riyadh of Shiite cleric Nimr Al Nimr.

Other Gulf countries joined Saudi Arabia at the time and decided to reduce the level of their diplomatic relations with Tehran, including United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The truth is that the break in relations that occurred in 2016 It was a turning point in a bid that both countries had been dragging on for years.

Historic tension between Shiites and Sunnis

Saudi Arabia and Iran, the first Sunni Muslim and the second Shiitehave maintained a struggle for supremacy in the region since 1979 after the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in Iran that led the Ayatollah Khomeini.

At the same time, there was permanent tension, since Riyadh is an ally of Washington, while Tehran considers the United States as its main enemy along with Israel.

A documentary account from the Efe agency recalls that in July 1987 relations deteriorated considerably until they broke up after the death of more than 400 Muslim pilgrimss, mostly Iranians, in clashes with Saudi police in the holy city of Mecca during “Al Hach” rituals, while demonstrating against the US and Israel.

The deal was brokered by China and underscores Beijing’s willingness to take advantage of its close economic ties with both states.

Iran even went so far as to call for the overthrow of the Saudi monarchy, which it accused of neglecting security at Islamic holy places.

In 1990, three years after the riots in Mecca, the two countries resumed their diplomatic relations after Iran took a neutral attitude during the crisis and Gulf war and rejected the occupation of Kuwait by Iranok.

With the rise to power in Iran in 1997 of the reformist Mohamed Khatamirelations improved substantially and were strengthened in May 1999 with his visit to the Wahhabi kingdom, the first by an Iranian president since the Islamic Revolution.

Both countries then began to exchange ministerial visits, until they signed an agreement on terrorism in April 2001.

However, the tension has become more acute in recent years with the uprisings and revolutions in the Arab countries, on which they hold dissenting positions, especially on Bahrain and Syria, and also due to the protests demanding the rights of the minority community saudi shiite

In Syria, Iran supports Bashar al-Assad’s regime in its fight against Sunni rebels, while the Bahrain authorities accuse Tehran of supporting the opposition and majority Shiite community that also led a social uprising in 2011.

Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Iran on January 3, 2016 after the storming of the Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad and a day after the execution of dissident Saudi Shiite cleric Nimr Baqir al Nimr.

In June 2017, another new obstacle opened up after the Tehran regime linked the United States and Saudi Arabia to the attacks perpetrated by the Islamic State (IS) that killed 17 people in the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in the capital. Iranian.

Another new crisis affected four countries in September 2019: Iran, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the United States after the Yemeni Houthi rebels launched an attack with ten drones against two refineries of the Saudi state oil company Aramco, which caused them reduce its production by 50% and of which Washington accused Iran.

Relationships in the present

In their joint communiqué, both countries thank China, the Republic of Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman for “having welcomed the “negotiations between the two parties”, in 2021, 2022 and 2023.



Iraq, which shares borders with both countries, received several rounds of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia since April 2021. In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrated the opening of a “new page” in the diplomatic relations of both countries.

In 2021, China signed a sweeping 25-year strategic agreement with Iran in sectors as varied as energy, security, infrastructure and communications.

On what the role of China In all this reestablishment of relations, the Control Risks firm assures: “The agreement was negotiated by China and underlines Beijing’s willingness to take advantage of its close economic ties with both states to facilitate, and publicize, its diplomacy separated from American influence.”

CARLOS JOSE REYES

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME

*With AFP and Efe