The year had started so well for the investor with bank stocks in his investment portfolio. In the first two and a half months of the year, the shares of financial institutions, after years of underperforming against other companies, finally found their way back up.

But since the day it became clear that Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was not doing well, uncertainty has reigned again and bank shares have been bouncing up and down. Financial institutions are the winners on the stock market one day, the losers the next – but on balance the road is down.

Compared to March 8, the day before the first bad news about SVB became known, the European banking index closed more than 17 percent on Friday. This means that the profits of the listed European banks at the beginning of this year have evaporated.

BNP Paribas has lost almost 21 percent since the fall of SVB. The largest Dutch bank, ING, is at a minus of almost 22 percent. The British HSBC, which is mainly active in Asia, is about 15 percent lower than before the start of the banking stress.

And this Friday seems to have found a new bank that worries investors: Deutsche Bank. The bank’s share price on the Frankfurt stock exchange fell more than 8.5 percent in one day, making the total loss since the fall of SVB almost 27 percent.

According to the president of the German central bank, Joachim Nagel, it is no surprise that the stock markets are more volatile than before the fall of SVB and Credit Suisse. “In the week after such important events, it is often a bumpy road [op de beurzen]”, he responded to the decline of Deutsche Bank on Friday, which he did not comment on in detail.

Is volatility just an aftermath of two bank failures, as Nagel suggests? Or is investor uncertainty about how solid the fundamentals of other banks are justified?

Good or bad sign?

Investors no longer seem to know what are good and what are bad signs. This can be seen in the reactions to the interest rate decisions of the central banks in recent weeks. In the week after the fall of SVB, when the crisis at Credit Suisse was just becoming visible, it was the turn of the European Central Bank. The sentiment on the financial markets at the time was that it would be ‘not a good idea’ to raise interest rates further, as it was precisely the higher interest rates that had caused problems for SVB.

When the Eurozone central bank stoically raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage point, very little happened in the financial markets. In fact, the shares of banks rose. Then suddenly the thought seemed to have become: isn’t the ECB’s perseverance, despite the banks’ stress, a sign that things are going well for the (European) banks?

This week it was the turn of the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, among others, to make an interest rate decision. Beforehand, sentiments were exactly the opposite of those at the ECB. If the Fed were to decide not to raise interest rates any further – or at a slower pace – that would be taken as a sign that the banks are doing badly.

After all: to dampen the high inflation, an interest rate increase is necessary. If central bankers pushed aside their primary goal of low and stable inflation to alleviate banking stress, it could have been seen as an implicit confirmation that US bank balance sheets are too weak to absorb higher interest rates.

Like the ECB, the Fed stood its ground. But that resulted in red stock prices at the end of the week. Because then the opposite sentiment resurfaced: that the continued interest rate hikes could cause new victims in the banking landscape.

The same split was felt this week about statements by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Last Tuesday, the stock markets welcomed her statements about the willingness of the ministry to intervene in the case of other ailing banks in the same way as was done at SVB. This was interpreted by the market that savings deposits at all similar banks would henceforth be guaranteed, not just up to the $250,000 limit as it applies under the current deposit guarantee scheme.

When Yellen brushed that interpretation off the table a day later on Wednesday by saying that there is no permanent expansion of the deposit guarantee system, this resulted in lower stock prices. But when Yellen repeated to the US Congress a day later that “the same set of instruments” would be used at weak banks as at SVB, this did not result in green signs on the stock exchange again. Because then the markets suddenly interpreted the same statement as two days earlier differently: if Yellen feels compelled to say this ‘reassurance’ again, isn’t there something bad going on with the banks after all?

Good and bad news

It is not only the investors to blame that the prices jump back and forth: the good and bad news about banks also alternates at a rapid pace. For example, the American First Republic bank was financially supported last week by a consortium of large banks with USD 30 billion in deposits – good news in principle. But bad news followed this week: account holders continued to withdraw their funds from First Republic. The bank is now investigating options on how to survive, with splitting up or sale as options.

In Europe, last stock market week started with the confusion over the rescue of Credit Suisse – good news in itself – regarding the fate of a subordinated loan to the bank, so-called cocos (contingent convertibles). The Swiss regulator ruled that the holders of Credit Suisse cocos would receive nothing after the takeover by UBS, which made 16 billion in investments worthless in one fell swoop. While shareholders, who are normally the first to lose everything in the event of a company going bankrupt, are still allowed to divide a takeover sum of 3 billion francs (3 billion euros).

Read also: With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, a financial phenomenon is becoming known: the coco



That decision immediately brought more uncertainty about the buffers of other banks, of which cocos form an important, and until now fairly cheap, component. The European Central Bank, among others, hastened to say on Monday that the normal order would be observed in the eurozone in the event of a bank failure: first the shares become worthless, then, if necessary, the cocos. This reassured investors in the course of Monday, after which positive sentiment about the rescue of Credit Suisse gained the upper hand at the end of the day.

But later in the week, doubts struck again: because cocos are now seen as riskier than before, returns must increase to keep the products attractive. This is difficult for European banks to afford, given their low profitability. And if European banks are no longer able to sell cocos, they will have to raise capital in another, even more expensive way. That is not good advertising for the shares of European banks.

And then there are also inexplicable stock market movements. On Friday it suddenly became much more expensive to insure against a bankruptcy of Deutsche Bank as an investor. But does that mean that the bank is about to collapse? German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed in response to the stock market plunge that Deutsche “has been fundamentally modernized and reorganized. “It is now a very profitable bank,” said Scholz after a meeting in Brussels. “There is no reason to be concerned.”

According to analysts quoted by the Financial Times is there too no precise reason for the decline. “We see this as an irrational market,” the British business newspaper quotes an investment expert from Citigroup.

Contagiousness

It is difficult to read from the volatile share prices of recent weeks how European banks are doing fundamentally. Moreover, a higher or lower share price has, in principle, no direct effect on the health of banks. After all, the shares that are traded have already been issued and are transferred from investor to investor. The bank is no longer a party to this.

But stock prices can have a contagious effect. The danger is if the distrust spreads to the account holders. If private savers, but especially companies with large credit balances, empty their accounts at a bank, a healthy bank can become an ailing bank. Especially given the enormous pace at which bank balances can be withdrawn these days. At SVB, 43 billion dollars in savings disappeared in one day. At Credit Suisse, 10 billion francs were withdrawn per day.

If a bank is a victim of such a bank run and need to look for extra capital, then a low share price and little investor confidence in the sector is a real problem.

With the cooperation of Egbert Kalse and Maarten Schinkel.