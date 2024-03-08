Thursday, March 7, Geodis Park, Tennessee. Nashville SC received a visit from Inter Miamifor the duel corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League, this being the first participation of the pink and black in said competition.
The incentive of the match, of course, was the debut of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in what is, at the club level, the most important competition for CONCACAF teams. It wouldn't be an easy night, however.
Jacob Shaffelburg opened the scoring for the locals just seven minutes into the game. And at forty-six, Shaffelburg himself scored, completing his double, giving Nasvhille SC a clear advantage against the team of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
However, in the second half, just at minute fifty-two, the Argentine star reduced the difference and made the game 2-1. The result itself was already favorable, due to the away goal. However, at ninety-five 'Pistolero' Suárez scored the final 2-2 that further tilts the balance in favor of those from Florida.
Beyond the madness of tying a game at the last minute, what Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi achieved tonight was of utmost importance for Inter Miami's claims in what is their first appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League.
And we must remember that in this tournament the away goal rule still counts, so, if the match is tied again with a score of 0-0 or even 1-1, those from Florida would be the ones who They would advance to the CONCACAF quarterfinals.
