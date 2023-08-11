Rauw Alejandro has surprised more than one with the release of his new hit, ‘Hayami Hana’, a topic apparently dedicated to Rosalía, his ex-fiancee. Although the lyrics of the song explain what the singer’s feelings are in this period of rupture, what remains unknown is the meaning of the peculiar title of the song.

The singer from Puerto Rico also took the opportunity to clarify the various rumors that arose around his break with the Spanish between verses: “But never unfaithful.” On the other hand, he blamed social pressure and the press as one of the causes of their separation: “The press, the networks and group pressures.”

What is the meaning of ‘Hayani Hana’?

Although the Puerto Rican’s confessions gave a lot to talk about on social networks, the name of the song took a large part of the spotlight after the premiere of the song, as it would have a hidden meaning. ‘Hayami Hana’ It comes from Japanese and translates as “beautiful woman”, “woman of great beauty” or “flower, rose or happiness”, names that would refer to the Spanish singer, who is also a faithful lover of the culture of the country of the rising sun.

All these details have not gone unnoticed by the ex-partner’s followers, who highlighted the dedication he has put into rauw to elaborate the theme, both in the lyrics and in the title, which would be thought around Rosalía. For now, the artist has not spoken about it, but her fans hope that she will respond with a song or give the news of a reconciliation.

