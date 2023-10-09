The Israeli authorities confirmed that Hamas and Islamic Jihad have Israeli citizens in their possession, after the surprise attack carried out by these groups in the south of Israeli territory. Although there is no exact clarity in the figures, Hamas mentioned that it captured “dozens” of prisoners, whom they would only release if there is an exchange for the Palestinian population in Israeli prisons. A fact that already has historical precedents and that could be repeated.

Images of golf carts driven by Hamas militants transporting Israeli citizens have flooded social networks in recent hours, where young people, women and soldiers can also be seen being forcibly dragged into vehicles that then disappear over the horizon. The conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militias has already reached the Israeli people.

Hamas would have transported what they presume to be around a hundred prisoners, among whom are “senior officials and soldiers”, to its enclave in the Gaza Strip where, thanks to a complex system of tunnels, it has historically been much difficulty for the Israeli intelligence services to accurately track the movements of the militants.

“We don’t know where the Israelis are kept, but this whole issue of captured Israelis is not going to stop Israel from bombing Gaza until it destroys Hamas,” said Yaakov Amidror, former security adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite the reluctance in the upper echelons of the far-right Tel Aviv Administration, Hamas is explicit in its demands to return the prisoners captured on October 7: the release of all Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian from Kibbutz Kfar Azza to the Gaza Strip on Saturday, October 7, 2023. © AP/Hatem Ali

More than 4,500 Palestinian men, women and children imprisoned by Israel

The judicial persecution against the inhabitants of the occupied Palestinian territories is one of the biggest problems in the Gaza Strip. According to a United Nations report, one in five Palestinians has been arrested by Israeli military forces since 1967.

Today there are around 4,500 Palestinian nationals held in Israeli detention centers, according to the NGO ‘Btselem’.

The arrests of Palestinian nationals occur within the framework of more than 1,600 ‘military orders’ that authorize the Tel Aviv army, contrary to international law, to discretionally imprison thousands of men, women and children who do not need to directly attack of the State of Israel to be persecuted.

One of the Israeli laws empowers its Armed Forces to detain Palestinians based on the prohibition of “hostile propaganda and incitement.” This legal category includes all those people who, for example, wave a Palestinian flag, or even worse, organize a protest against Israel.

Therefore, residents of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank can be detained and transferred to a prison where, if they qualify for ‘administrative detention’, they can be held against their will indefinitely without having been tried at all. sentenced. There are around 1,200 Palestinians who are being held in administrative detention.

“It is illegal and cruel, and the consequences for the imprisoned person and their loved ones, who are often deprived of seeing them for months, and sometimes for years, can be devastating,” Amnesty International said in a statement published in 2017.

FILE- Palestinian protesters stand next to mock coffins representing Palestinian prisoners killed in Israeli jails, during a protest in front of the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in Gaza City, Monday, September 4, 2023. © AP / Adel Hana

Regarding children, around 700 Palestinians under the age of 18 are prosecuted in the Israeli judicial system each year, the most common charge being that of throwing stones at the Tel Aviv Armed Forces. A ‘crime’ that can cost Palestinian children up to 20 years of life behind bars.

Since the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian Territories, multiple international organizations that monitor human rights have denounced the Governments of Israel for the criminalization of the Palestinian people. A call that Tel Aviv has repeatedly ignored.

For Hamas, dialogue is not functional to meet its objectives, so the retention of Israeli prisoners has historically meant a strong negotiating card to reduce the Palestinian prison population.

The case of Gilad Shalit

In 2006, the armed group in the Gaza Strip captured a young recruit of the Israeli armed forces, Gilad Shalit. An event that shocked Israeli society, which put pressure for five years on the Government to facilitate the negotiations that would bring Shalit back to Tel Aviv alive.

The State of Israel initially refused to negotiate with Hamas and instead intensified bombing of Gaza. However, the social pressure of a town in which military service is mandatory, for men and women, and which encourages youth to enlist in the Army, with the promise that they will not be left behind in any case, caused for Israel to sit down to negotiate.

It was not until 2011 that both sides reached an agreement that resulted in the release of more than 1,000 Palestinians imprisoned by Tel Aviv over the years, some convicted of murdering Israeli citizens. The life of a young soldier was enough for Hamas to return a thousand nationals to its territory.

FILE – A photo of Israeli soldier Gilad Schalit is displayed at Paris City Hall, June 25, 2011. © AP / Thibault Camus

A situation that is also reminiscent of what happened in 1985, when Israel released 1,150 imprisoned Palestinians in exchange for three hostages held in Gaza.

“In war you have to be brutal”

Although history seems in favor of Hamas in the area of ​​​​prisoner exchange, it could seem, based on its own words, that the Netanyahu Government is focused on destroying the existence of said military group, whatever the cost.

The Minister of Finance and leader of the occupation, Bezalel Smotrich, was present at the emergency government meeting held by the Israeli political establishment after the Hamas attack. A talk in which Smotrich would have demanded that the Israeli army “brutally beat Hamas, without taking into account the issue of the captives.”

“In war you have to be brutal (…) We have to deal a blow like we haven’t seen in 50 years and put an end to Gaza,” said the Israeli minister according to the ‘AP’ agency.

The unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israeli territory triggered a state of maximum alert in Israel, which appears to categorically reject negotiations with a group that has a desire to exterminate in its entirety. However, the families of the prisoners could apply as much pressure as in 2011, although the outcome of the story is not clear at the moment.

With Reuters, AP and local media