They have been hand in hand for many years! The popular ‘Giselo‘ is a very dear character for the Peruvian show business, especially for its viewers, who have been following him in the morning on “America Today” for some years. Edson Dávila (his real name) is, for many, the soul of the magazine due to his unmatched charisma and spontaneity. The artist achieved his popularity with his imitation of Gisela Valcárcel, which quickly made him have fans.

However, there is a side of the dancer Edson Dávila that very few know, and it is his romance with his partner for almost seven years. The influencer has said that the duration of his romance is due, in large part, to the fact that he has kept a low profile, to the point of avoiding sharing content about his private life. Next we will detail the identity of the mysterious young man.

How did Edson ‘Giselo’ Dávila become known?

Driver Edson Dávila was born on September 13, 1983. Very little is known about his childhood, but it is known that he grew up in a humble family and always had the full support of his mother. Furthermore, he studied acting because he recognized his artistic talent. In 2012 he stepped on the dance reality show “El gran show” for the first time, on the recommendation of the choreographer Arturo Chumbe.

Since that year he has worked as a dancer for the various artists who compete in the Gisela Valcárcel program; However, his stardom came when he began to let go and imitate the popular ‘Señito’. He then was summoned to be a driver in “America today”, which is under the production of GV Productions. Currently, he continues to work for both television spaces.

Edson Dávila currently works in the television program “América hoy”. Photo: Edson Davila/Instagram

In the first weeks of this year, he told the podcast “For my mother” what was the amount he was paid for his talent: “I didn’t work there yet, but they paid me, for the Saturday that I went to dance, S/200.”

Who is the boyfriend of ‘Giselo’ and what does he do?

The dancer Edson Dávila has never hidden that he is very much in love, but he has published very little about his partner. Most of his followers want to know who the gallant who stole his heart is. The young man is called Paolo Zevallos and he is in charge of managing his career and producing with the different companies that hire him.

The driver’s lover’s Instagram account is private and no information about him can be found through that medium. One of the few times that he was noticed on “America Today” was on February 14 of this year, when they sent him a bouquet of blue roses with a romantic message: “Beautiful baby, I send you 64 blue roses, one rose for each month that you put light and shine in my life. Thank you for your smiles in the morning and for continuing to make me happy every day.

How many years have Edson ‘Giselo’ Dávila and his boyfriend been together?

The artist Edson ‘Giselo’ Dávila began his romance in 2016 with Paolo Zevallos and since then he has not been seen involved in any scandal. Of course, the dancer from “El gran show” has a very active social life, from what he has seen. On TikTok he appears dancing and performing with his closest friends.

Paolo Zeballos and Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ Photo: Instagram

One of the last times that Edson Dávila and Paolo Zevallos have been seen was at Ethel Pozo’s wedding with Julian Alexander, which took place on September 10 at the La Colorada de Pachacamac hacienda.

Edson Dávila went with his boyfriend to Ethel Pozo’s wedding. Photo: Composition LR/ Capture America / Instagram

Edson Dávila defends his boyfriend

At the end of November, “Giselo” experienced an uncomfortable moment when Milena Zárate accused Paolo Zevallos of being a maintainer. “My love, I’m going to tell you what, I don’t like to keep lazy. So be careful with your manager,” said the Colombian.

Without thinking twice, Edson Dávila defended his partner. “Right now I’m going to put Milena in her place because I don’t have hair. By the way, he’s an engineer, he’s not a second-hand baseball player. You messed with the wrong driver, my love,” said ‘Giselo’ in reference to Milena’s ex-partner and soccer player, Augusto ‘Tito’ Barrera.

How much does ‘Giselo’s’ boyfriend earn as a manager?

On Friday, December 23, Paolo Zevallos, Edson Dávila’s boyfriend, revealed the unpleasant side of his work as manager of ‘Giselo’. In “América hoy” he complained because his partner would not provide him with real payment for his representation services and threatened him with going to work with Alejandro Pino, “Chocolatito”, Adolfo Aguilar’s ex-partner.

“He only paid me with a grilled chicken, a ceviche, I’m already asking for money, because he is amassing a fortune,” he said.

Does ‘Giselo’ plan to leave her boyfriend and manager?

Paolo Zevallos, the boyfriend of ‘Giselo’, became a recurring character on “America Today”. However, despite the 6 years of relationship that he maintains with Edson Davilahe did not hesitate to say that he would fire him to go to work with Sergio George.

What jobs did Edson ‘Giselo’ Dávila do before television?

The program “La banda del Chino” interviewed the popular ‘Giselo‘ to learn a little more about him in his childhood and before he became known. In this sense, when they asked him about the profession he wanted to do when he was a child, he expressed: “ I wanted to be a pharmacist, then I thought about studying Dentistry ”.

When he finished school, Edson Dávila worked in a cafe in Surco to pay for his education because they couldn’t support him at home. Later he was selling clothes so that he later entered a health center, where he stayed for a long time: “ At the age of 26 I decide to resign from the clinic where I worked for six years. I worked in this place for six years in medical records ”.

Edson Dávila trolls Janet Barboza in “El Gran Show”

Edson Dávila trolled Janet Barboza again, but this time he did it in “El Gran Show”. The popular “Giselo” took advantage of his appearance on the “Señito” program to annoy his partner from “America Today” for a comment he made about freezing her eggs.

“Are we going back to 1992? There I had to freeze her eggs, Mrs. Janet, “said ‘Giselo’, which caused laughter on the dance floor by Gisela Valcárcel.

‘Giselo’ makes a curious gift to Christian Domínguez for Christmas

On the morning of October 23 in “América hoy”, Edson Dávila played Santa Claus and surprised his partner Christian Domínguez by giving him skinny stripper pants in a pink box.

“It’s to improve your shows, so you have another style when you dance ‘El Gusano’, it’s stripper pants. Your dance of ‘El Gusano’ has gone up a level”, said the popular ‘Giselo’.