Although his absence went unnoticed at first, Gino Pesaresi He has already confirmed that his short stay as a panelist on “On Everyone’s Mouth” has come to an end. Although hundreds of his fans asked for the reality boy to return to the América Televisión program, his stage as a presenter seems to have definitely ended.

In the following note, we tell you everything about the actor, who also has decided to venture into the business world after his sudden departure from the well-known television house.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Javier Rojo, the influencer who replaces Gino Pesaressi in “On everyone’s lips”?

The model assured that the proposal to enter the program came after the departure of “Carloncho”. Photo: Composition/Dissemination

What does Gino Pessaresi currently do?

Although no one expected Gino Pesaresi was separated from the well-known program of America TVthe model has had to find new ways to generate income without having to return to television.

In this way, much more time has been devoted to managing social networks, an activity that he never neglected, but to which he now pays more attention. Although the main way to generate profits on web portals are exchanges, the former reality boy also collaborates with different brands of which he has been an image for quite some time.

Gino Pesaressi works as an influencer on social networks. Photo: Gino Pesaressi/Instagram

However, that is not all, since he has decided to resume animation shows, especially outside of Lima. She thus made it known through her official Instagram account, in which she uploaded a video in which she appears with Raphael Cardozo heading to Pucallpa.

“Look who I’ve met here (shows Rafael). Do not go to your event, go to my event, it will be more cool”, The young man commented before detailing that he would appear in a shopping center.

YOU CAN SEE: Natalie Vértiz avoids declaring about the dismissal of Gino Pesaressi from “On everyone’s lips”

The new venture of Gino Pessaresi

After the controversy generated after his sudden departure from the program, Gino Pessaresi gave exclusive details of his next gastronomic venture. The former member of “This is war” was quite excited to venture into a Japanese food restaurant.

The menu will feature various dishes, such as sushi and pokes. In addition, he pointed out that, when everything is finished, he will share with emotion the long-awaited inauguration of the premises located in Barranco.

Gino Pesaressi is getting ready to open his food business. Photo: Instagram capture/@ginopesaressi

“Now I am starting my first food store, so I have to be involved 24/7 watching the work and looking for personnel. We are approximately two weeks away from its opening. It is located in Barranco. Once the delivery option is enabled, we will also cover Miraflores, Chorrillos, among other districts”, he expressed for El Popular.

YOU CAN SEE: “On everyone’s lips” he would have fired Gino Pesaressi for not meeting expectations

Gino Pessaresi explains why he is no longer in “On everyone’s lips”

With a short but clear answer, Gino Pessaresi He denied having had any problems within the “On everyone’s lips” program. Lastly, he said that the only reason for his departure was that the contract he was involved in had ended.

The new driver was happy on his arrival on the set of “On everyone’s lips.” Photo: capture of America TV

In this way, he dispelled the rumors that claimed that the ‘ex-warrior’ had been withdrawn for not meeting the expectations of the channel’s producers.

“All good, guys. Rather, thanks for asking (about his departure). And sorry for not being able to attend, but I’m solving some issues. It just ended my involvement with the show.” told in an interview with El Popular.

Gino Pesaressi spoke about his facet as an entrepreneur. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/@ginopesaressi

What did Magaly say about Gino Pesaressi’s departure?

Magaly Medina was no stranger to rumors of an alleged dismissal of Gino Pesaresi and spoke during his show program of the absence of the former host, who would have gone unnoticed, according to “Urraca”.

“Because they choose people without any grace, totally insipid like a lemon without flavor, but we warned them last year, but they ignored us ”, he commented.

Javier Rojo, the influencer who replaces Gino Pesaressi in “On everyone’s lips”

The new pull of “On everyone’s lips” is Xavier Red. The incorporation of him to the America TV magazine has surprised viewers, since the foreigner arrives to replace Gino Pesaressi.

He is native of Argentina and is an image consultant. The public figure has more than 136,000 followers on Instagram. He describes himself as a person who helps people and brands achieve their goals when they start a business.

Javier Rojo, the new panelist for “In everyone’s mouth” accompanies Maju Mantilla, Tula Rodríguez and Ricardo Rondón. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Updated by: Diana Davila

Does Gino Pesaressi work as a nightclub entertainer?

After leaving Peruvian television, Gino Pesaresi he was captured as an entertainer in a nightclub in Pucallpa. The former reality boy took photos with the public and began to dance sensually on stage to captivate his fans. Next to him was the Brazilian model Rafael Cardozo.

Updated by: Virginia Valenzuela

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez reveals what her relationship with her ex is like: “We have met on trips”

Would Javier Rojo be the permanent replacement for Gino Pesaressi in “On everyone’s lips”?

Javier Rojo joined “On everyone’s lips” after the departure of Gino Pesaressi and there has been much speculation about whether he is a replacement and where the influencer came from.

The Argentine and for a few weeks became an official panelist. However, he stated that his permanence is not fixed. “I am in process. So far they have called me as a guest. I feel very comfortable with them (partners) and I have a good time, ”he expressed on the América Televisión program.

Javier Rojo, Argentine and advisor. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Updated by: Viviana Francia

Natalie Vértiz does not want to talk about the dismissal of Gino Pesaressi from “On everyone’s lips”

The former Miss Peru, Natalie Vértiz, avoided declaring about the employment situation of her ex-brother-in-law Gino Pesaressi.

Before the question, the model showed some discomfort. “No, I tell you the advice personally,” replied the wife of the host of “You are in all of them.”

Updated by: Viviana Francia

YOU CAN SEE: “On everyone’s lips” he would have fired Gino Pesaressi for not meeting expectations

Gino Pesaressi celebrates the eight years of his daughter with Mariana Vértiz

Gino Pesaresi and Mariana Vértiz have shown to maintain a good relationship for the well-being of their daughter. On June 4, the ex-partner celebrated her little girl’s birthday with a luxurious second party.

The celebration was decorated with Marie, the Disney animated character. Balloon arches, bubble shows, a table of assorted snacks and a two-story cake with lights were some of the elements that stood out at the children’s birthday.

Updated by: Viviana France