“I am Betty the Ugly one” is one of the most famous television soap operas in history. Although more than 20 years have passed since its premiere, it continues to gain popularity today, even on streaming platforms such as Netflix. In Peru, it was also one of the most watched productions, and one of the favorite characters was ‘the Frenchman’, Patrick Delmaswhose interpretation was in charge of Michel Doinel.

This beloved character earned the affection of the public so much that many wanted him to stay with Betty at the end of the Colombian soap opera. Next, we tell you more about the French actor and how he looks today.

YOU CAN SEE: “I am Betty, the ugly one”: was ‘Don Armando’ in love with ‘Beatriz’ in real life?

This is what Michel Doinel, the actor who gave life to Patrick Delmas, looks like

Today, Michel Doinel is 57 years old and, after his appearance in “I am Ugly Betty”, he has not left the world of television. The most recent novels in which he participated were “The chosen granddaughter” (2021-2022), “Juanpis González: the series” (2022) and “Entre sombras” (2022).

Michel Doinel continues to dedicate himself to acting. Photo: Michel Doinel/TikTok

Why did Michel Doinel almost change the ending of “I am Ugly Betty”?

Patrick Delmas narrowly missed out on playing Michel Doinel, as he was about to turn down the role because, at the time, he had been called to make a film in his native country.

“At the same time, they called me to make a film in France without casting, so I would go back and do some sort of laps. At the beginning for ‘Betty’ there were four chapters, I almost said no because I was doing my return with France”, revealed Delmas.

Another interesting fact is that everyone who has seen the novel knows that, in the end, Betty (Ana María Orozco) stays with Armando Mendoza (Jorge Enrique Abello). However, her other love interest was the Frenchman Michel Doinel, a character who was always by the side of the protagonist and who, even, Abello himself asked the creator of the novel, Fernando Gaitán, who should be Betty’s final partner. .

“They were going to lynch me, people were so angry because of how I had behaved with Betty, so I went to Fernando’s office and told him ‘let him go with the Frenchman, he’s perfect, he’s blond, thin, he loves her. If I go out, they lynch me,’” Abello declared in an interview.

#French #today #quotI #Betty #Ugly #onequot #change